For Verona junior Connor Gage, last week may have felt like a blur.
Gage announced on Twitter that he was verbally committing to play soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and he became the program’s leading career goal scorer with 47 after leading the Wildcats to two wins and a sectional berth. The previous career goals record (43) was held by Jonathan Gamez.
Gage scored four goals and had four assists in two games to power Verona (16-3), ranked No. 8 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches’ Association state poll, to a WIAA Division 1 sectional.
Gage scored two goals and had two assists to power the Wildcats to a 5-1 win over Sun Prairie West in a Division 1 regional championship on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
He and senior Brian Vazquez Trejo each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to a 7-0 win over Madison La Follette in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Verona.
Verona coach Dave Perkins said Gage’s work ethic, approach to the game and technical and tactical ability make him a dynamic playmaker.
Seventh-seeded Beloit Memorial upset second-seeded Madison Memorial so Verona will host the Purple Knights in a Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 27.
“Nothing surprises me during tournament time,” Perkins said. “There are really no advantages. It’s nice the seniors get to play one more home game.”
Verona 5, Sun Prairie West 1
The Wildcats scored four goals in the first half and cruised to a victory over Sun Prairie West on Oct. 22, in a Division 1 regional championship, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona senior Alex Prout scored the first goal on an assist by Gage at 4 minutes, 37 seconds. Gage then scored on an assist from senior Alex Klimm at 13:10.
The Wildcats scored two goals in less than six minutes about midway through the first half. Gage scored his second goal on a pass from Klimm in the 25th minute to extend the lead to 3-0. Senior Oliver Becker capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Gage in the 31st minute.
Vazquez Trejo scored on an assist by junior Cristian Flores Lopez in the 42nd minute to give Verona a 5-0 lead.
The Wildcats outshot the Wolves 16-8. Verona senior goalie Liam Updegrove had four saves.
“Our execution in goal scoring positions was the biggest key,” Perkins said.
Verona 7, Madison La Follette 0
Vazquez Trejo and Gage each scored two goals to power Verona to a victory over Madison La Follette in a regional semifinal Oct. 18, at VAHS.
“It’s nothing we didn’t expect,” Vazquez Trejo said. “All week we have been training for this. As a team, we knew we were going to come out and play our best game.”
The Lancers had two corner kicks in the first two minutes. La Follette had an early scoring chance, but a shot went wide left of Updegrove.
Klimm had two shots on goal, including one in which La Follette’s keeper made a diving stop.
“The first couple of minutes we were a little nervous coming out,” Vazquez Trejo said. “It’s normal for playoffs. You just have to keep consistency with the game and keep that mentality you need to win.”
It marks the second time Verona has knocked off La Follette this year. The Wildcats beat the Lancers 5-1 earlier this season.
“They have some talented seniors and the first game they played us tough,” Perkins said. “I think it was a matter of not wanting their season to end the way it was trending. They dug in and fought back. We need that intensity to keep our levels elevated.”
Vazquez Trejo put the Wildcats on the board with a goal off a cross from Gage at 12:11.
“I trust him (Gage) a lot to get end line all of the time,” Vazquez Trejo said. “I’m always there to finish the chances. He's a really fast player so I trust in him and make sure I’m always there whether it gets there or not.”
The Wildcats outshot the Lancers 13-4. Updegrove had three saves. Five different Verona players scored.
“Ultimately, we just want goals on the board,” Vazquez Trejo said. “It doesn’t matter if they score it. It counts for us and we will take it. Everyone getting goals is a lot better than one person getting four. That translates and they get that confidence for the next game.”
Gage then beat several Lancer defenders on a through ball to the end line. He fired a low-lining shot just inside the far post for a goal on an assist from junior Charlie McGinnis to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 2-0 at 23:06.
Verona then scored after a corner kick. Prout had a header off the corner kick. Gage scored his second goal on a rebound at 32:06. Verona junior Marcelo Chavez scored in the 35th minute on an assist from Gage to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead at the half.
The Wildcats scored three goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half. Senior Kean Ehiorobo scored on a pass from Becker at 45:01. Vazquez Trejo scored his second goal on an assist by Flores Lopez at 51:32 to give Verona a 6-0 lead. About three minutes later, Klimm capped the scoring with a goal.