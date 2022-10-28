Junior Connor Gage scored a hat trick as the Verona boys soccer team beat Beloit Memorial 8-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal on Thursday, Sept. 27, at Verona Area High School.
With the win, the third-seeded Wildcats (17-3-0) take on top-seeded Middleton in a sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School at 1 p.m. Verona – ranked No. 8 in Division 1 – and Middleton – ranked No. 5 – met earlier in the season on Sept. 28 with the Cardinals winning 2-0.
Verona scored four goals in the first half and added four more in the second.
Senior Silas Oakley got the Wildcats on the board with a goal 5 minutes, 50 seconds into the first half. Senior Raymond Walsh was credited with the assist.
Senior Brian Vazquez scored goals in the 9th and 25th minutes to put Verona up 3-0. Gage scored his first goal of the game in the 27th to make it 4-0 Verona by the half. Oakley, Gage and senior Alex Klimm all had assists in the first half.
Gage netted scores in the 43rd and 44th minutes to put the Wildcats up 6-0. Vazquez assisted on both goals. Junior Cristian Flores Lopez and senior Kean Ehiorobo scored goals in the 51st and 56th minutes, respectively. Klimm assisted on Ehiorobo’s goal.
The Verona defense held Beloit Memorial to just one shot on goal.