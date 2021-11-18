Dave Perkins won Coach of the Year and the Verona boys soccer team also had three first-team selections during the recently held Big Eight Conference voting.
Perkins helped the Wildcats to an 18-2-1 record, winning the Big Eight title with an 8-0-1 mark. Verona advanced all the way to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game before losing to Hudson 1-0.
Verona’s Connor Gage was the only sophomore to earn first-team all-conference honors. Gage made the first team as a forward, scoring 17 goals and assisting on 13 scores.
Verona senior Max Lynch earned a first-team nod at the midfield position. Lynch led Verona with 19 goals on the season. He also added five assists for 43 points on the year.
Senior Brooks Luttinen earned a spot as a defender on the Big Eight’s first team. Luttinen assisted on four goals. Luttinen helped the Wildcats to 10 straight clean sheets from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30.
Verona had three players earn second-team selections.
Senior Noah Hook was second on the Wildcat roster in goals with 18. He also recorded six assists. Junior EJ Van de Grift joined Hook on the second team as a midfielder. Senior defender Conor Bruce was a second-team selection as well. Bruce scored four times and assisted on six goals.
The Wildcats had four players earn honorable-mention nods.
Senior Alex Klimm was an honorable mention as a forward, collecting 11 goals and 11 assists. Senior Ryan Love scored one goal and added four assists, earning a spot as an honorable mention in the midfield. Junior defender Brian Vazquez Trejo and senior goalkeeper Alex Knoll both joined Klimm and Love as honorable mentions. Vazquez Trejo had four goals to go along with four assists for the Wildcats. Heading into the state tournament, Knoll had a 0.67 goals allowed average in net.
Madison West senior Tomas Garcia was selected as the Big Eight’s Player of the Year.