The Verona boys soccer team's 19-game unbeaten streak was snapped in a 1-0 loss to Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Here is a snapshot of the state semifinal game.
featured
Boys soccer: Here are scenes from the Verona boys soccer state semifinal
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
Boys soccer: Verona drops state semifinal to Hudson
-
Boys soccer: Here are scenes from the Verona boys soccer state semifinal
-
Here are the four finalists for the Verona Area school board’s vacant seat
-
Volleyball: Verona’s ‘resilient’ run comes to close in sectional semifinal loss to Holmen
-
Boys soccer: Verona advances to state after hard-fought sectional final win against Arrowhead
Weather
Currently in Oregon
41°F
Sunny
41°F / 36°F
10 AM
43°F
11 AM
47°F
12 PM
51°F
1 PM
55°F
2 PM
57°F
Latest e-Edition
This month's Corre la Voz
Calendar
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2021 Verona Press, 156 N. Main St. Oregon, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.