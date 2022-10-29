Oliver Becker

Verona's Oliver Becker reacts to a goal during the Wildcats' 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final win over Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

Verona may have found its perfect recipe for success.

After a few formation changes throughout the season, the Verona boys soccer team seems to be hitting its stride after a 2-0 win over Middleton in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

One of the key turning points of the Wildcats’ season came when they were handed a 2-0 loss to Middleton on Sept. 28. That defeat sparked some tactical changes for Verona – who will play at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

“Once we lost to Middleton the first time…we made some adjustments when we went to that Iowa tournament,” Verona head coach Dave Perkins said. “We switched the formation again. It’s the fourth formation we’ve been in this year.”

Verona junior Connor Gage called third-seeded Verona (19-3-0) a completely different team from the last time the Wildcats took on top-seeded Middleton.

“We were playing a different formation, our personnel got switched up a lot,” Gage said. “We’re a completely different team from when we last played them. We came out and played our game.”

One key change was moving senior Brian Vazquez up top.

That paid off on Saturday when Vazquez scored the first goal of the game in the 44th minute – poking the ball past the Middleton junior keeper Michael Fussell off a rebound.

“Raymond Walsh had a beautiful switch of the ball,” Perkins said. “(Alex) Prout made a great run and Brian was just right there. Prout made that first-time touch and it just worked out.”

Raymond Walsh

Verona's Raymond Walsh gets ready to kick the ball during the Wildcats' 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final win over Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

Vazquez nearly got his second goal in the 54th minute when Gage found Vazquez on a through ball. This time Fussell was up for the challenge, making the save.

Shortly after in the 56th, Vazquez got inside the box and then spun past a pair of Cardinal defenders to get a one-on-one with Fussell. Vazquez’s shot attempt was stopped by a diving Fussell.

Brian Vazquez

Verona's Brian Vazquez reacts to a near goal during the Wildcats' 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final win over Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

“He’s got a high-work rate up there,” Perkins said of Vazquez. “His intensity is infectious.”

Verona – ranked No. 8 in Division 1 – refused to be denied of its insurance score.

In the 68th minute, senior Oliver Becker delivered a corner kick – which connected with the head of Gage – who headed the ball past Fussell.

Connor Gage

Verona's Connor Gage tries to get past a pair of defenders during the Wildcats' 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final win over Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

“I told Oliver to play it back-post,” Gage said. “He delivered a perfect ball. My job at that point was just to get a head on it. I happened to put it top-corner.”

The goal put Verona up 2-0.

EJ Van de Grift

Verona's EJ Van de Grift reacts to a goal during the Wildcats' 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final win over Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

“We got that second one and it felt like we could just take a breath,” Perkins said.

Verona senior goalie Liam Updegrove kept the Wildcats in the game in the first half with free kick saves in the 3rd and 10th minutes. Updegrove also stopped a hard-hit shot in the 52nd minute to keep Verona up 1-0 at the time.

“Liam was on fire today,” Perkins said.

Liam Updegrove

Verona's Liam Updegrove (right) celebrates after the Wildcats' 2-0 WIAA Division 1 sectional final win over Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Oconomowoc High School.

Verona defeated Arrowhead 2-0 in its sectional final last season in Oconomowoc.

“Never had a bad game here,” Gage said.

Middleton came into the matchup ranked No. 4 in Division 1.

Verona will look to improve on last season’s finish, which saw the Wildcats lose to Hudson in a Division 1 state semifinal.

“It feels great, but this is where we made it last year,” Perkins said. “We’re focused and we’re ready to hopefully get beyond that next game.”

