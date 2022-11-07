Verona senior Brian Vazquez holds up the WIAA Division 1 state championship trophy after Verona beat Milwaukee Marquette 2-1 in the state title game on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Verona coach Dave Perkins gambled that he could use one of the team’s top scorers as a defensive wing back and then could make a lineup switch and cash in with the wind at their back in the second half.
Verona (21-3) rallied from a one-goal deficit by moving senior Brian Vazquez from a defensive wing back to a forward and that lineup change along with wind guts that reached 25-to 35-miles-per-hour helped carry Verona to a comeback 2-1 win over top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
1 of 11
Dave Perkins
Verona coach Dave Perkins is awarded the WIAA Division 1 state championship trophy after the Wildcats beat Milwaukee Marquette 2-1 on Saturday, Nov. 5, at at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Verona junior Connor Gage pushes the ball on the attack in the second half against Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Milwaukee. Gage scored one goal on a free kick in what proved to be the game-winner.
Verona senior Oliver Becker looks to maintain control on the attack against Milwaukee Marquette's Ryan Hambrook in the first half of a WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Milwaukee.
Photos: Verona vs. Marquette Division 1 State Final
1 of 11
Dave Perkins
Verona coach Dave Perkins is awarded the WIAA Division 1 state championship trophy after the Wildcats beat Milwaukee Marquette 2-1 on Saturday, Nov. 5, at at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Verona Boys Soccer
The Verona boys soccer team celebrates after winning the WIAA Division 1 state championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kohl Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Connor Gage
Verona junior Connor Gage pushes the ball on the attack in the second half against Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Milwaukee. Gage scored one goal on a free kick in what proved to be the game-winner.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Soren Blasiole
Verona senior Soren Blasiole pushes the ball as he attacks in the first half.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Brian Vazquez
Verona senior Raymond Walsh, left, celebrates with senior Brian Vazquez (2) and senior Oliver Becker after Vazquez Trejo scored a goal in the 50th minute against Milwaukee Marquette.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Alex Klimm
Verona senior Alex Klimm, right, looks to get by Milwaukee Marquette's Trey Cotey in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Milwaukee.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Mateo Chin
Verona sophomore Mateo Chin heads the ball to gain control in the first half against Milwaukee Marquette in a WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Milwaukee.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
EJ Van de Grift
Verona senior EJ Van de Grift looks to make a pass with pressure form Milwaukee Marquette's Aiden Myers in the first half.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Verona Boys Soccer
Verona junior Charlie McGinnis, left, celebrates with senior EJ Van de Grift after the Wildcats beat Milwaukee Marquette to win a WIAA Division 1 state championship.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Mason Fewel and Liam Updegrove
Milwaukee Marquette's Zach Deslongchamps takes a shot on goal with pressure from Verona senior Mason Fewel, left. Verona senior goalkeeper Liam Updegrove made a diving save on the play.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
Oliver Becker
Verona senior Oliver Becker looks to maintain control on the attack against Milwaukee Marquette's Ryan Hambrook in the first half of a WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Milwaukee.
Photo by Mark Nesbitt
“We wanted to weather the storm and then we wanted to unleash our true formation in the second half,” Perkins said. “They got one (goal), but we didn’t blink. They weren’t afraid. The message at halftime was, ‘Now let’s show them who we are.’ These guys responded big time. It was fantastic.”
Both Vazquez and junior Connor Gage, who has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, scored second-half goals to cap the comeback.
It marks Verona’s second state title in three state appearances. The Wildcats won the program’s first gold ball in 2019. Marquette has won the last two state titles and has a WIAA-leading 16 championships. Verona finished the season with 12 straight wins and scored 73 of a program record 119 goals in that final winning streak.
“I can’t believe it still,” Vazquez said. “I still think it’s a dream. But it’s everything we wanted since the beginning of the season. It’s everything I wanted since I started in high school soccer. It’s what you dream for as a high school soccer player. Now it’s a reality. It’s amazing.”
Perkins said the state title is a testament to the team’s work ethic.
“I told the team before the game those guys in 2019 put us on the map,” he said. “Today is your chance to remind people that we are staying on the map.”
Marquette’s Liam Nelson scored in front of the net on an assist by junior forward Felix Huwiler from the end line at 22 minutes, 30 seconds. The Wildcats used a 4-5-1 formation in the first half to slow down the Hilltoppers and then switched to a more attacking offensive formation with Vazquez at forward. All five of the Hilltoppers’ shots came in the first half with the wind. Verona senior goalkeeper Liam Updegrove had three saves.
The Wildcats dominated the second half, outshooting Marquette 10-0. Verona also had a big edge in corner kicks, 6-1 after the break.
“We knew we’d have to win the second half with the wind,” Gage said. “We dominated that second half with the wind, and, obviously, won (the match). It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had in my life.”
Vazquez scored the game-tying goal by firing a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box at 44:36 to tie the game at 1. It marked Vazquez ’s 18th goal this season.
“I just let it rip,” Vazquez said. “We said, ‘Coming out (in the second half), just shoot.’ The wind was a big factor. I saw my opportunity to shoot. The wind did its job and it was in the back of the net. And it was just the momentum that we needed.”
Gage has come to expect big plays from his senior teammate.
“He has a great left foot,” Gage said. “I always trust him to strike it. Once that one went in, I was pretty confident we were going to win the game.”
The Wildcats got the go-ahead goal after Marquette’s Ryan Hambrook was called for a foul trying to slow down Gage on the left wing attacking the net. Gage scored the game-winning goal on a free kick at 57:06. Gage finished the season with a team-high 33 goals.