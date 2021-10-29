The last time Max Lynch played a soccer game against Waunakee last spring, he walked off the field with an empty feeling after a gut-wrenching loss in a sectional semifinal.
Lynch and his Verona teammates got some redemption less than seven months later when he scored the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute to propel the Wildcats to a 1-0 win over Waunakee in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 28.
It didn’t matter that the players were soaked and drenched after a thrilling win over the Warriors.
“Last year hurt and we have probably 10 people who know how that felt and we didn’t want this game to end up like last time,” Lynch said. “We have been working all year and our goal is state.”
Verona sophomore Connor Gage cut down the line and slotted a pass in front of the net that Lynch got a toe touch on as he punched inside the front post at 71:08.
“Our whole plan this week was to front post everything because the goalie is 6-8 and is a phenomenal goalie,” Lynch said. “He stood on his head for that team and did all he could.”
With the win, Verona (17-1-1) advances to play second-seeded Arrowhead (18-2-1) in a sectional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in Oconomowoc. Waunakee finished the season 16-3-5 and earned a Badger East Conference title.
Two years ago, Verona won the program’s first Division 1 state championship. In the alternate fall season last spring, the Wildcats lost to the Warriors 2-1 in a sectional semifinal. Lynch was just glad to keep the season going and he understands at this time of the year it’s survive and advance.
“It’s a great feeling to win and keep going,” he said. “As much as we love to win, for the season to be over is the worst-case scenario. We are playing to keep our season going.”
It was a defensive battle between top-seeded Verona and third-seeded Waunakee. Verona senior goalkeeper Alexander Knoll and Waunakee senior goalie Joey Fuhremann each made saves on penalty kicks to keep the game scoreless.
Knoll made a diving stop on a penalty kick attempt by Waunakee senior midfielder Cole Kettner at 27:57.
“That’s something every goalie kind of dreams of, saving a PK to get your team through,” Knoll said. “I work on it a lot. Their goalie had a great save too, but my save got us the win.
“It’s bittersweet because I’m friends with a lot of guys on that team. It’s huge and great we could win.”
The Wildcats had several golden scoring opportunities in the second half. Senior Noah Hook had a free kick that sailed wide right of the net. In the 55th minute, Verona had a ball that popped out of the scrum that came a few feet from the back of the net.
Hook had a penalty kick attempt that Fuhremann made a diving save on to keep the game scoreless before the Wildcats broke through in the 72nd minute.
”We have our trust in Noah,” Lynch said. “We know he’s going to bury the next three for sure.”
Verona coach Dave Perkins said the Wildcats didn’t get down after Fuhremann made a save on the PK.
“The goalie made a fantastic save,” Perkins said. “It wasn’t like it was a bad PK. We just kept pushing. Sometimes you have to work a little longer to get to the sweet spot.”
The Warriors played both of their wings back deep with three defenders. Waunakee entered the game surrendering only six goals all season.
“It was tough sledding,” Perkins said. “We had to work for this one. We knew it would be a difficult defensive game.”