The winner of a Big Eight Conference showdown between Verona, ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, and ninth-ranked Middleton, would undoubtedly have a leg up in the hunt for a conference title.
Middleton stymied Verona 2-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton. Verona (11-3, 5-2 Big Eight) now trails the Cardinals in the conference by two games.
“I think it will be a great team bonding experience,” Verona junior Connor Gage said of the trip to Iowa where the Wildcats spent Friday night after a loss to the Cardinals. “It will be a great way for us to come together after losing and bounce back. We have bounced back before. We have to find ways to start winning these big games because both big games we have had this year we have lost.”
Verona rebounded by going 2-1 in the Great River Classic on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Burlington, Iowa. Verona lost to Naperville Central, Illinois 3-2 on Friday, Sept. 30. The Wildcats then beat Washington, Ill. 5-2 and Normal West (Ill.) 5-3 on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Verona 5, Normal West 3
Gage scored two goals to propel Verona over Normal West on Oct. 1, at the Great River Classic in Burlington, Iowa.
Junior Cristian Flores-Lopez scored on an assist by senior Oliver Becker in the sixth minute. Gage scored in the 13th minute. Five minutes later, senior Brian Vazquez-Trejo scored on an assist from Oliver to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Gage scored his second goal on an assist by senior Raymond Walsh in the 30th minute to give Verona a 4-1 lead at the half.
Verona outshot Normal West 18-6. Junior Jesus Segura Castellanos and senior Liam Updegrove each had three saves at goalie.
Senior Silas Oakley scored in the 54th minute to give the Wildcats a 5-2 lead.
Verona 5, Washington 2
Senior Alex Klimm scored two goals to lift the Wildcats over Washington on Oct. 1, in Burlington, Iowa.
Klimm scored his first goal off an assist by Gage at three minutes. Oakley found the back of the net in the eighth minute. After Washington cut the Wildcats’ lead to one goal in the 15th minute, Verona responded. Gage scored on an assist by Flores-Lopez to give Verona a 3-1 lead at the half.
In the second half, Washington cut the Wildcats' lead to 3-2 with a goal in the 64th minute. Three minutes later, Verona senior Alejandro Hernandez scored on an assist from Vazquez-Trejo to give the Wildcats a 4-2 lead. Klimm scored his second goal on an assist by Becker in the 71st minute.
Verona outshot Washington 11-5. Updegrove had five saves.
Naperville Central 3, Verona 2
Naperville Central scored two goals in the second half to clip the Wildcats on Sept. 30, in Burlington, Iowa.
The Wildcats struck first with Gage scoring at 19:05. Naperville Central responded with a goal in the 31st minute to tie it at 1 at the half.
Naperville scored two goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half to take a 3-1 lead. Oakley scored on an assist by Klimm in the 61st minute to cut Naperville’s lead to one goal.
Verona outshot Naperville Central 11-9. Updegrove had five saves.
Middleton 2, Verona 0
The Cardinals used constant double teams on Verona’s forwards and pulled out a win over Verona on Sept. 28, at Firefighter’s Park.
Middleton junior Kai Muramoto split two Wildcat defenders and beat Updegrove with a shot to the far post for the Cardinals’ first goal in the first 15 minutes.
Verona trailed by one goal early in both conference losses to Middleton and Madison Memorial.
“I think we need to work on keeping our heads in the game and not getting frustrated when stuff doesn’t go our way,” senior Alex Klimm said. “That’s how it always ends up. We go down 1-0 and we lose our heads and we give up another (goal). I just think we need to keep our mental focus on the game.”
Middleton junior Cal Avery raced to track down a ball near the net in the second half and beat Updegrove with a quick shot just inside the near post to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
“They did a really good job of identifying who was a threat and did a good job of doubling and tripling. When there are two guys on you there's nothing you can do except pass it. I honestly think they outplayed us.”
It’s not the first time Gage or Klimm have faced double teams this season. Gage discussed the importance of more movement off the ball.
“We have to beat a guy and pass it,” Gage said. “You are not going to beat three guys by yourself. The big thing is moving the ball and keep moving.”
With so much attention directed to the outside attack, Gage said the team may have missed some opportunities at crosses.
“I think we waited too long to get in our crosses,” Gage said. “We should have played it in earlier before we beat a guy. Props to them. They played a really good game tonight, especially defensively.”