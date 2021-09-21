In a showdown between two of the state’s top two teams, Verona rolled to a 4-0 win over Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference game on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona, ranked fifth in the Division 1 Wisconsin State Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored three goals in the second half to knock off fourth-ranked Sun Prairie.
“It was our most complete game of the season,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “I think we are trending upwards. We are not a complete product yet. We have a long ways to go.”
Verona (5-1-1, 1-0-1 Big Eight) jumped out to an early lead when sophomore Connor Gage scored on an assist by senior Conor Bruce in the 34th minute.
Perkins said the Wildcats made some adjustments at the half by changing the angle and spots of their runs into the box and by attacking the the outside more.
Bruce had a corner kick that the Cardinals headed into the goal to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead in the 61st minute. It was the start of Verona’s three-goal spurt in a six-minute span.
“We like to use Conor on corner kicks from the right side because he’s left-footed and can really whip the ball in,” Perkins said.
Senior Max Lynch scored a goal on junior Alex Klimm’s cross through the box in the 64th minute.
Three minutes later, Verona’s Brian Vasquez was taken down in the box. Senior Noah Hook scored on a penalty kick to cap the scoring for the Wildcats.