In a clash between two of the top seven-ranked teams, junior Tony Murphy scored two goals to help Middleton beat Verona 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Middleton (5-3, 3-0 Big Eight) – ranked No. 7 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings – scored two goals in the first half to propel them past No. 6 Verona. With the loss, Verona drops to 3-2, 2-1 Big Eight.
The Wildcats were coming off a 1-0 Big Eight victory over Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Middleton 3, Verona 1
Verona senior Jesse Ward scored one goal, but it wasn't enough as the Wildcats’ couldn’t rally from a three-goal deficit to come back against Verona on Sept. 7, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Middleton junior Quinn Davis scored on a rebound in the 11th minute. Murphy scored his first goal in the 25th minute to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead at the half.
Murphy had his second goal in the 53rd minute to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Ward scored in the 67th minute.
Verona 1, Madison East 0
Ward scored on an assist from senior Misael Virgen Hernandez to propel the Wildcats past the Purgolders.