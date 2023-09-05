Verona sophomore forward Jonah Lander didn’t need to be reminded about tightening his angle running to the net in the second half against Madison West in a Big Eight Conference opener.
Moments after missing on a shot that went wide of the far post, Lander beat a defender in the box and powered a shot past Madison West goalkeeper Jackson Powers to spark the Wildcats to a 3-0 win over the Regents on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
The goal was assisted by Verona senior Jesse Ward.
“I know I need to finish it off,” Lander said. “In the first half, I missed one too. After missing one, I knew I had to put one in.”
Lander got deep into the middle of the 18-yard box and got a better angle than his first shot of the second half. The Wildcats scored all three goals after halftime.
“I was thinking put it far post,” he said.
It marked Lander’s first varsity goal of his career.
“I started off slow the first two games, but I knew I had to put one in here,” he said.
With the win, Verona, ranked ninth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, improves to 2-1 overall, 1-0 Big Eight.
“We started off slow and came back with a strong win against Oregon,” Lander said. “We know we need to start strong in conference.”
In the 56th minute, it appeared like senior Cristian Flores Lopez had scored, but the goal was wiped out on an offsides call. Less than three minutes later, Ward scored. It was set up by a faked shot and then a quick one-touch through one of the Regents defender’s legs.
Lopez then had a shot he booted to the net that rolled in as the Regents tried to clear it from the box that gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at 73:39.
It was a big turnaround for the Wildcats after a series of missed opportunities in the first half. Ward had a shot wide of the near post in the 17th minute. Senior Nathan Love had a shot ricocheted off the top cross bar in the 23rd minute. Lopez had a shot sail wide of the net off a free kick in the 33rd minute.
Verona coach Dave Perkins had the Wildcats make some adjustments in the second half since the Regents were playing their defenders narrow on the field.
“We wanted to switch the point of attack a lot faster and attack that weak side,” Perkins said. “We had some opportunities to attack that right side more so I sent Jesse Ward out there to get maybe a little more speed and it worked out great.”
Perkins said the key was increasing the tempo of the ball movement.
Verona was scheduled to host Madison East on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will then host fifth-ranked Middleton (2-2) on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
“We have a gauntlet coming up,” Perkins said. “East is always tough and Middleton is very good.”