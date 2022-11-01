Everything's coming together for Connor Gage.
On Oct. 19, Gage – a junior – broke the Verona boys soccer program’s all-time goals record. Two days later, he verbally committed to play soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Less than a week later, Gage scored a hat trick to send Verona to a sectional final. In the sectional final game, Gage scored a goal in the second half to help Verona to its second straight Division 1 state tournament berth.
Not a bad stretch.
Gage said the all-time goal record wasn’t even on his radar entering this season.
“I honestly didn’t even think about it until I was at 40 or something,” Gage said. “I saw it somewhere and I got sent the record book that it was 43. The most important thing is coming out with wins, but the goal record is another awesome addition to that.”
The wins have been piling up for Gage and the Wildcats. Verona has won 10 straight games and will play in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Gage is hoping to tack on a few more goals to his school record at the state tournament. The junior also should have plenty of opportunity to add to his program record his senior season.
“Super excited to have that (record) and hopefully add some more on,” he said.
But for now, the focus is on the state tournament. Second-seeded Verona will take on third-seeded Sussex Hamilton. The Wildcats lost their state semifinal game to Hudson last season 1-0.
“We have to have a good week of training, get our heads right,” Gage said. “Our heads weren’t there the last time we went to state because we had some inexperience. We have to come in hard and ready to play.”
The last time Verona won a state championship was back in 2019.
Eliot Popkewitz was a big reason why, as the former Wildcat standout was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin during Verona’s championship run.
Popkewitz is now a junior on the Wisconsin soccer team.
Gage said he’s happy to follow in the footsteps of Popkewitz by becoming a Badger.
“It’s always been my dream,” Gage said. “I’ve always supported the Badgers. Grew up watching them, a great academic school. Great program, great facilities. It just felt right.”