Cooler heads prevailed.
The Verona boys soccer team beat Arrowhead 2-0 in an emotional and physical WIAA Division 1 sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Oconomowoc High School.
With the win, the Wildcats punched their ticket to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Verona will play in the state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The championship game will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6.
“I think we were very relieved,” Verona senior captain Max Lynch said. “Last year we got cut short on an intense, emotional game too. It was nice this year to get the win. It felt really good, it wasn’t the prettiest game. But we found a way to win and that’s what mattered.”
After a scoreless first half, top-seeded Verona (18-1-1) — ranked No. 2 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association — struck twice in the second half with goals from sophomore Cristian Flores Lopez and senior Alex Klimm.
“Our goal all season was to get back to state,” Verona head coach Dave Perkins said. “It’s another step in this journey we have started on this season.”
Neither team was able to break through in the first half as Arrowhead’s physical-style of defense proved hard to crack.
“Sometimes when games get really physical we tend to stop playing our game and we just play kick and run,” Lynch said. “I think we kept playing our game and kept our flow. I think that’s the reason we won.”
The Wildcats’ patience paid off in the 65th when senior Conor Bruce found Flores Lopez, who headed the ball past Arrowhead junior goalie Nathaniel Moore.
Flores Lopez was in the game after senior Noah Hook was on the sideline after a card.
“He (Flores Lopez) honestly could be starting on any team throughout the state,” Perkins said. “He’s just playing on a team that has a lot of depth up top.”
Lynch found Klimm just four minutes later in the 69th on a score to extend the Verona lead to 2-0.
“They were pressing and we just found an opportunity to exploit their holes,” Perkins said. “It was a great through ball and a great finish.”
It would prove to be the final score of the game.
The Verona defense has been lights out down the home stretch of the season. The Wildcats have shutout opponents in 10 straight games. The last time Verona gave up a goal was over a month ago on Sept. 28 against Middleton.
“The whole defense played a fantastic game,” Perkins said.
“Our defense has been solid all year.”
Perkins specifically noted the play of juniors Brian Vazquez Trejo and EJ Van de Grift. Senior Alexander Knoll helped keep the clean sheet in goal.
Verona came into the game the winner of its last 18 games. The last time the Wildcats lost a contest was their season-opener against Oregon on Aug. 26. Arrowhead — seeded second and ranked No. 3 in the WSCA Division 1 rankings — came into the matchup the winners of 16 straight, with the Warhawks last defeat coming on Sept. 4.
But something had to give on Saturday.
Arrowhead lost in the Division 1 state championship game last season. Verona won the state title the year prior in 2019. Lynch, along with fellow senior Brooks Luttinen were part of that championship team.
“Feels really good to be going back there,” Lynch said. “Have another run at it.”