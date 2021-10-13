The Verona boys soccer team clinched the Big Eight Conference title with a 4-0 win over Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats finish the conference season with an 8-0-1 record. Sun Prairie (13-1-5, 6-1-1) was still mathematically in the hunt heading into Tuesday, but a Verona win put the conference crown out of reach.
Seniors Noah Hook and Max Lynch each scored once to give the Wildcats a 2-0 halftime lead. Hook scored on a penalty kick in the 19 minute, while Lynch got a goal off an assist by senior Conor Bruce shortly after in the 21st to extend the lead to 2-0.
Lynch netted his second goal of the game in the 48th minute. Sophomore Connor Gage assisted on the play.
Sophomore Jesse Ward capped the scoring with a score in the 73rd with sophomore Cristian Flores Lopez picking up an assist. Verona senior goalkeeper Alex Knoll collected five saves in the win.
Verona has won the Big Eight the last three full seasons of play, with conference championships in 2019 and 2018.