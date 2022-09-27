Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&