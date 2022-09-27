The Verona boys soccer team bounced back from its first loss to Madison Memorial with three straight road wins last week.
Verona (9-1, 5-1 Big Eight), ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, leads the conference in points with 15, one point ahead of Middleton. Verona was scheduled to play Middleton at Firefighters Park on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and carried a four-game winning streak into that showdown.
The Wildcats rolled to a 9-0 win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and followed that up with an 8-0 win over Beloit Memorial. Verona then knocked off Racine St. Catherine’s 5-1 in a nonconference game on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Score Complex.
Junior Connor Gage scored six goals and had six assists in three games last week. Senior Alex Klimm posted five goals and had four assists, including a hat trick in the victory over Janesville Craig.
Verona 5, Racine St. Catherine’s 1
Verona junior Christian Flores Lopez and Gage each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats over Racine St. Catherine’s on Sept. 23, at the Score Complex.
Verona scored three goals in the second half to seal the victory. The Wildcats outshot Racine St. Catherine’s 7-2.
Flores Lopez scored his first goal on an assist by Gage at 4 minutes, 20 seconds. Gage then scored on an assist by senior Brian Vazquez Trejo at 16:51 to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead at the half.
Flores Lopez scored his second goal on a pass from Klimm at 43:38. Gage scored on an assist from Oliver Becker to extend the lead to 4-0 at 58:14.
Gage capped the scoring with a goal on an assist by Flores Lopez at 71:58.
Verona junior goalie Jesus Segura Castellanos had one save.
Verona 8, Beloit Memorial 0
Klimm scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to a shut out of Beloit Memorial on Sept. 22, in Beloit.
Gage scored on an assist by Becker at 8:21. About five minutes later, Klimm scored his first goal. He scored his second goal less than two minutes later on an assist by Gage to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
Verona outshot Beloit Memorial 14-1 and erupted for six goals in the first half. Verona senior goalie Liam Updegrove and Castellanos each had two saves.
Verona senior Soren Blasiole scored on an assist by Brain Vazquez Trejo in the 22nd minute. Senior defender EJ Van de Grift scored at 23:36 on an assist from Klimm to extend the lead to 5-0. Flores Lopez scored the final goal of the first half on a pass from Vazquez Trejo in the 33rd minute.
Verona 9, Janesville Craig 0
Klimm netted a hat trick to power Verona to a conference road win over Janesville Craig on Sept. 20, in Janesville.
Gage had four assists. Klimm scored his first goal on an assist by Gage at 4:20. About 11 minutes later, Klimm scored his second goal on a pass from Gage. Verona junior Jesse Ward found the back of the net on an assist from Gage at 28:31. About a minute later, senior Kean Ehiorobo scored on Gage’s fourth assist to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead at the half.
The Wildcats exploded for four goals in the first eight minutes of the second half. Klimm scored his third goal on an assist from Flores Lopez at 41:48. Other second-half goals for the Wildcats came from Becker, Gage, senior Alejandro Hernandez and Flores Lopez.
The Wildcats outshot the Cougars 9-0.
Big Eight Standings
Overall Conf. Points
Verona 9-1-0 5-1-0 15
Middleton 8-0-4 4-0-2 14
Madison Memorial 8-3-3 4-1-1 13
Madison West 6-4-1 3-3-1 10
Sun Prairie West 5-4-1 3-3-1 10
Beloit Memorial 7-2-2 2-1-2 8
Sun Prairie East 5-4-4 2-2-3 9
Madison East 2-6-2 1-3-2 5
La Follette 2-5-5 1-3-3 6
Janesville Craig 2-6-3 1-4-1 4
Janesville Parker 0-8-0 0-7-0 0