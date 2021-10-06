The Verona boys soccer team used their speed to beat Middleton at their own game of counter attacking en route to a 7-1 win over the Cardinals in a Big Eight Conference showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton.
Middleton entered the game unbeaten in conference, but because of the Cardinals’ tendency to play its wing backs and defenders pressed up further away from the box, the Wildcats were able to use their quickness to transition from defense to offense and some well-timed through balls to more open spaces on the outside to create some one-on-one matchups they thrived on.
Verona (9-1-1, 5-0-1 Big Eight), ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored four goals in the second half.
“Our whole goal was to plan the counter attack and beat them at their style,” Lynch said. “I think we just came in more prepared and played good as a team.”
The Wildcats then shut down Madison La Follette 10-0 in a conference match on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Verona 7, Middleton 1
The Wildcats got two goals from senior Max Lynch, senior Noah Hook and junior Alex Klimm to cruise to a Big Eight Conference win over the Cardinals Sept. 28, at Firefighter’s Park in Middleton.
Lynch said the key to the counter attack was the execution and how fast they played with each touch. With the victory, Verona moves into sole possession of the conference lead. Middleton drops to 6-3-2, 4-1-0 Big Eight.
“It’s where we should be,” Lynch said of being at the top of the Big Eight. “I feel like we have the best team in the conference.”
Verona coach Dave Perkins said based on film he and the team watched of Middleton, they like to play their backs high in the defensive back.
“It was really practicing executing the counter and when we lost the ball really dropping off to prevent the counter,” Perkins said. “You have to take what is given to you and our scouting report that is what was presented to us. Each team gives us a different look so we have to find different ways to attack.”
Lynch scored his first goal on a penalty kick at 7 minutes, 11 seconds. Sophomore Connor Gage scored on an assist by Lynch at 10:23. Lynch scored his second goal on an assist from Christian Flores Lopez at 32:07 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at the half.
After the Cardinals’ Gunner Bratel scored in the 42nd minute, Verona answered with four straight goals. About three minutes after the Cardinals got on the board, Klimm scored his first goal on an assist by Hook to give the Wildcats a three-goal lead again.
“It felt like redemption,” Klimm said. “Right when I came into the game to start the second half, I missed a breakaway. That definitely messed with my mentality.
“Being able to score two goals and get two from other people really solidified the win,” Klimm added. “They really shut down after that.”
Hook scored his first goal on a pass from junior Brian Vazquez-Trejo to give Verona a 5-1 lead at 49:12. A little more than a minute later, Hook scored his second goal on an assist by Klimm.
Klimm capped the scoring with his second goal on an assist by Ryan Love in the 59th minute.
Verona senior goalkeeper Alexander Knoll had nine saves.
Verona will host Madison La Follette on Thursday. With a top-three state ranking comes extra pressure, but Klimm is embracing being a targeted team.
“I think we still have a lot more in us,” Klimm said. “We still have a state championship to our name. It feels good to have people recognize that we are up there. We are top-three and I think we can be No. 1.”
Verona 10, Madison La Follette 0
Klimm netted a hat trick to power the Wildcats to a Big Eight Conference victory over the Lancers Sept. 30, at Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Klimm also finished with two assists. Gage scored two goals and had two assists.
Lynch opened the scoring with a goal on an assist by Klimm at 4:21. Less than two minutes later, Hook scored on an assist by Brooks Luttinen. Klimm scored his first goal in the 10th minute to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0. He scored his second goal at 25:17 to give Verona a 4-0 lead at the half.
Verona outshot La Follette 26-1. Verona goalkeeper Liam Updegrove had one save.
Gage scored his first goal at 41:39. About three minutes later, Vazquez-Trejo’s goal on a pass from Klimm gave Verona a 6-0 lead.
Oliver Becker scored a goal in the 51st minute on an assist by Gage and Klimm netted his third goal in the 58th minute. Brennen Bruni capped the scoring with a goal on an assist from Silas Oakley.