Senior Noah Hook and his Verona boys soccer teammates envisioned hosting the gold ball and a line of iPhones capturing the moment.
Verona’s 19-game unbeaten streak was snapped in a 1-0 loss to Hudson in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at Kohler Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 4.
It was a dramatic finish for the second-seeded Wildcats against the third-seeded Raiders.
“We have a phenomenal team,” Hook said. “I guess we just weren’t the better team today. I guess that is how it was supposed to end. It just didn’t go our way. It was very unfortunate.”
Verona (18-2-1) outshot Hudson 15-5 and had a 6-3 edge on shots on goal. Hudson’s Noah Bekemeyer buried a rebound for a goal from the goalie line at 42 minutes, 2 seconds.
“We just didn’t finish our chances,” Verona senior defender Brooks Luttinen said. “It’s been going our way all season. For some reason it didn't go our way today.”
Verona, the Big Eight Conference champions, reached the state tournament for the second time in the past three seasons and finished the season two wins away from a state title. Verona was looking to win the state title for the second time since 2019.
“I told the guys the beautiful thing about soccer and the frustrating thing is sometimes the best team doesn’t win,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said.
Verona junior Oliver Becker had a header sail wide right of the net in the 63rd minute off a free kick by Hook.
“I couldn’t believe it didn’t go in,” said Becker, who had a team-high four shots. “We had so many chances to score and I should have put one in.”
Becker started in place of senior Max Lynch, who had to sit out the game because he received his third yellow card in the postseason in the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Arrowhead in a Division 1 sectional final Oct. 30. Lynch was the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer this season.
“Any time you lose your captain and one of your leading goal scorers it hurts,” Perkins said. “I think Oliver Becker slid in there and had a fantastic game. I think we definitely missed Max’s presence on set pieces.”
Becker rifled a shot over the top cross bar from 22-yards out in the 76th minute. Hook also had a shot that sailed over the top crossbar in the 79th minute.
“I think any other day we are beating this team and we are playing on Saturday,” Becker said.
“They didn’t do anything special or different. We got very unlucky.”
Verona senior goalkeeper Alex Knoll had two saves.
Verona won the Big Eight, regional and sectional titles, but were seeking the program’s second gold ball.
“We met a lot of our goals,” Perkins said. “We just have to remember that and use that for our returning players next year to fuel us and hopefully get a spot here again next year.”
Hudson did most of its attacks from the midfield. Verona countered by spreading out their attack and played the ball to the outside.
“There wasn’t too much skill or finesse to their game,” Perkins said. “When we put them under pressure they got it out. It’s not a tactic I like to watch or coach, but it’s effective. If you are trying to slow down fast forwards just kick it out so you can drop back and set up.”
Both Luttinen and Hook are planning to play soccer in college. Luttinen is looking at Marquette, Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. Hook has an offer from the University of Dubuque and is looking at several other Division III colleges.
“It’s great to win the Big Eight Conference,” Hook said. “It’s one of the strongest conferences in the state. To beat almost everybody is amazing.”
Luttinen and Lynch were a part of both of Verona’s state teams.
“I got very lucky,” Luttinen said. “Every year we were probably one of the best teams in the state and we could have made a run and we did two of the years and we won one. We definitely could have won it this year, but it doesn’t always go our way.”