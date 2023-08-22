There will be a lot of new faces on the pitch as the Verona boys soccer team looks to reload after losing 64% of last year’s WIAA Division 1 state championship team.
Fifteen players from the state title team graduated. Verona senior Connor Gage – who was named the State Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and first-team all-state – has opted not to play for the Wildcats this season. Gage, who scored 33 goals and had 25 assists last year, will be playing soccer for the Milwaukee Bilvarians in MLS NEXT, a year-round league filled with Division I and Division II college recruits.
Verona finished 21-3 and clipped Marquette University 2-1 to win a WIAA Division 1 state championship last year. Gage scored the game-winning goal. It marked the 12th straight victory for a Wildcat program that won the gold ball for the second time since 2019.
“I think if most people look at and compare our roster this year to last year they will think we will have a down year because we graduated so many,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “These guys have an opportunity to go out and create their own story. We have a target on our back as the reigning state champion.”
The roles and voids from four first-team all-conference players last year will have to be filled this season.
Verona does return nine players, led by a pair of starters – senior Cristian Flores Lopez, a midfielder and forward who played wing back last year and senior center back Charlie McGinnis. Both Lopez, McGinnis and senior midfielder Marcelo Chavez will be the captains this season.
Lopez – a second-team Big Eight selection last year – is entering his fourth year on the team and is the leading returning scorer. McGinnis was an honorable mention all-conference selection at defender last season.
The other players returning who will play larger roles this year are senior goalkeeper Jesus Segura Castellanos, junior defender Quinn Polglaze, senior midfielder Misael Virgen Hernandez, junior midfielder Mateo Chin, senior forward/midfielder Jesse Ward and senior midfielder/forward Nathan Love.
Ward played as a wing back last year, but will transition into more of an attacking role on the wing as a forward or as a midfielder.
Ward is in his third year on the Wildcats and will look to provide scoring punch this season.
“We have a lot of talent,” Perkins said. “We just need to get their feet wet and get them experience playing together.”
Verona opened the season at Homestead on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Wildcats were then scheduled to host Monona Grove on Thursday before hosting Oregon in a nonconference game on Saturday, Aug. 26. The game against the Panthers is the start of a stretch of seven straight home games for the Wildcats.
“We will look like a completely different team his year,” Perkins said. “With these guys it will have to be more of a team effort to get that (ball) over the line. They got to play with some great players last year. They were just overshadowed because we had so much talent.”
Segura Castellanos will step in at goalie after getting some playing time last year as the No. 2 keeper.
“Jesus will be fantastic,” Perkins said. “He had some experience last year and he knows what it takes. It’s his job.”
One aspect of Perkins’ system that will remain is every player must be flexible because he will use different formations as needed based on the opponent.
“We have guys who can play multiple positions because we want them to be interchangeable,” he said. “The nine returners know what is needed and they can help the new guys know where to be to fill holes.”
Verona went 8-2-0 to finish second in the Big Eight Conference last year. Middleton (8-0-2) captured the conference title in 2022.
Perkins said both Middleton and Madison West will be contenders to win a conference championship along with Verona this year.
He said Madison East and Madison Memorial have some key players back and could surprise this season.
See newspaper for schedule.