There will be a lot of new faces on the field this season for a Verona boys soccer team coming off a Big Eight Conference championship and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Verona is coming off a season in which they went 18-2-1 and lost a state semifinal to Hudson 1-0. However, the Wildcats were a senior-dominated team and return only four of 11 Big Eight All-Conference selections from last year.
Verona junior forward Connor Gage returns after being named first-team all-conference last season. Gage scored 17 goals and had 13 assists last season. Other returners are senior EJ Van de Grift, who was named second-team all-conference at midfielder. Senior forward Alex Klimm, senior defender Brian Vazquez Trejo were both named honorable mention all-conference last season.
Verona coach Dave Perkins was named the conference’s coach of the year last season. Perkins said Verona has a large amount of talent in every position.
“I am excited about the flexibility and profile of our players,” Perkins said. “Connor Gage is on most peoples’ radar, and rightfully so, because he is a special talent.”
The Wildcats will break in several new defenders on the backline. Perkins is relying on three senior captains. Vazquez Trejo will anchor the defense as the Wildcats break in a new keeper.
“Brian Vazquez is probably one of the hardest working teenagers I have come across,” Perkins said. “Between playing soccer, going to school, and helping run his family’s restaurant, he truly is a remarkable individual.”
He said the seniors will be excellent leaders because of their work ethic and experience.
“I think we have a lot of players who can surprise people outside of our program this year,” he said.
Verona went 8-0-1 to rack up 25 points to win the conference title by three points over runner-up Sun Prairie (7-1-1) last season.
Both Sun Prairie East, Madison West and Middleton could challenge the Wildcats for the conference championship. The Regents return all-conference performers – senior forward Ben Minikel-Lacocque and senior midfielder Finn Kennedy.
Schedule
Thurs., Aug. 25
Verona vs. homestead, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Aug. 30
Verona vs. McFarland, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Thurs., Sept. 1
Verona vs. Oregon, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Sat., Sept. 3
Verona vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m., Verona High School
Tues., Sept. 6
Verona vs. Sun Prairie West, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Thurs., Sept. 8
Verona vs. Madison East, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Sept. 13
Verona at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m., Mansfield Stadium
Thurs., Sept. 15
Verona vs. Sun Prairie East, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Sept. 20
Verona at Janesville Craig, 7 p.m., Janesville Craig High School
Thurs., Sept. 22
Verona vs. Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Wed., Sept. 28
Verona at Middleton, 7:30 p.m., Firefighter’s Park
Thurs., Sept. 29
Verona at Tournament, TBD, Burlington Regional Rec Plex
Thurs., Oct. 6
Verona vs. Madison La Follette, 7 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Oct. 11
Verona at Madison West, 7 p.m., Madison College
Tues., Oct. 13
Verona at Janesville Parker, 7 p.m., Janesville Parker High School
Fri., Oct. 14
Verona at Monona Grove, 7 p.m., Monona Grove High School