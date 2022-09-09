Verona defeated Madison East 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Verona High School. The Wildcats also earned a 3-1 victory over Sun Prairie West on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in Verona.
Verona 2, Madison East 0
After a scoreless first half, Verona (5-0, 2-0 Big Eight) broke through with a goal from senior Alex Klimm in the 49th minute. Junior Connor Gage was awarded with the assist.
Klimm returned the favor when he assisted on a Gage goal in the 76th minute to put the game out of reach.
The Wildcat defense held the Purgolders to just one shot on goal.
Verona 3, Sun Prairie West 1
The Wildcats scored a pair of first-half goals to power past the Wolves.
Senior Simon Popkewitz put Verona on the board in the 26th minute with a goal. Junior Cristian Flores Lopez assisted on the score. Flores Lopez found Klimm in the 34th to extend the lead to 2-0.
Klimm connected with Gage in the 50th minute to make it 3-0.