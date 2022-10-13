The Verona boys soccer team overcame an early deficit on its way to capturing a 5-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Madison.
The Regents scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, but Verona (13-3, 7-2 Big Eight) – ranked No. 6 in Division 1 – scored five unanswered goals.
Alex Prout equalized in the 26th minute off an assist from Nate Love. Connor Gage gave Verona a 2-1 lead with another goal in the 26th minute – just 30 seconds of game time later. Raymond Walsh was credited with an assist.
Alex Klimm scored two goals in the second half, while Brian Vazquez Trejo also found the back of the net. Klimm and Jesse Ward both had assists in the second.