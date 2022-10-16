The Verona boys soccer team’s offense is hitting its stride late in the season with a combined 30 goals in the last three games.
Verona defeated Monona Grove 9-0 in a regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 14, at Monona Grove High School.
The Wildcats also rolled by Janesville Parker 16-0 in a Big Eight Conference finale on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Parker High School.
Verona overcame an early deficit on its way to capturing a 5-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Madison.
Verona 9, Monona Grove 0
Verona had two players score a pair of goals to lead the Wildcat offense – with Brian Vazquez Trejo and Alex Klimm both finding the back of the net twice.
Cristian Flores Lopez scored the first goal of the game in the 5th minute. Other goal scorers for the Wildcats included Connor Gage, Nate Love, Oliver Becker and Kean Ehiorobo.
Verona 16, Parker 0
Verona scored seven goals in the first half and added nine more in the second.
Cristian Flores Lopez recorded a hat trick in the first half. Gage also netted a hat trick in the win.
Vasquez, Klimm, Love, Armis Mindiola, Quinn Polglaze, Becker, Silas Oakley and Marcelo Chavez all had goals in the victory.
Verona 5, Madison West 1
The Regents scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, but Verona – ranked No. 6 in Division 1 – scored five unanswered goals.
Alex Prout equalized in the 26th minute off an assist from Love. Gage gave Verona a 2-1 lead with another goal in the 26th minute – just 30 seconds of game time later. Raymond Walsh was credited with an assist.
Klimm scored two goals in the second half, while Vazquez Trejo also found the back of the net. Klimm and Jesse Ward both had assists in the second.