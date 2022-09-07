Cristian Flores Lopez

Verona's Cristian Flores Lopez (far right) is surrounded by teammates after scoring a goal in the 65th minute during the Wildcats’ 2-0 win over Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 sectional final on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Oconomowoc High School.

 Photo by Jack Miller

There’s a new top team in Division 1.

The Verona boys soccer team took the state’s top spot in Division 1 in the Week 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Wildcats moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in Division 1 after beating Oregon – who was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and No. 2 overall in the state – on Sept. 1.

Read here: Verona snaps Oregon’s 27-game unbeaten streak

Verona is the No. 2 team overall in the state, only behind Waukesha West – the No. 1 team overall and the No. 1 team in Division 2.

