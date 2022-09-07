There’s a new top team in Division 1.
The Verona boys soccer team took the state’s top spot in Division 1 in the Week 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.
The Wildcats moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in Division 1 after beating Oregon – who was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and No. 2 overall in the state – on Sept. 1.
Read here: Verona snaps Oregon’s 27-game unbeaten streak
Verona is the No. 2 team overall in the state, only behind Waukesha West – the No. 1 team overall and the No. 1 team in Division 2.