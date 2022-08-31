Seniors Alex Klimm and Connor Gage each scored two goals to propel the Verona boys soccer team to a 4-1 season-opening win over Homestead on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Klimm scored two goals in the first 10 minutes. He scored his first goal on an assist by Gage at 4 minutes, 21 seconds. Klimm scored his second goal on a pass from Gage at 10:23. About six minutes later, Gage scored on an assist by Klimm to give the Wildcats a 3-0- lead at the half.
The Wildcats outshot Homestead 12-7. Verona goalie Liam Updegrove had five saves.
Gage scored his second goal early in the second half to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. Moments later, Homestead’s Jack Gruen responded with a goal.
Verona (1-0) hosted McFarland on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Wildcats will then host defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Oregon on Thursday, Sept. 1 and Green Bay Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3. Notre Dame finished as the Division 3 state runner-up last season after dropping a shootout to Shorewood 5-3.