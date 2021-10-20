Sophomore Connor Gage netted a hat trick and the Verona boys soccer team had too many scoring options that Janesville Parker couldn’t contain in a 10-0 win over the Vikings in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
“It felt great, especially to get out to such a fast start,” Gage said. “We knew we had to win coming in and we didn’t want to overthink it. We came out strong and put them away fast.”
Gage said the Wildcats have a lot of advantages they can exploit against opponents.
“Teams can’t really play one way against us,” he said. “We can beat them with speed, on the counter or play through them. We put combinations through them and run right at them and beat them with speed and put in a cross.”
With the win, Verona (15-1-1) advances to play ninth-seeded Madison Memorial (8-7-3) in a regional championship at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Verona. The Spartans edged eighth-seeded Mukwonago in a shootout in a regional semifinal.
“I honestly want to play Memorial just because we have already played them and we know what is coming,” Gage said. “Mukwonago is more of a mystery. Either way I’m confident.”
The Wildcats looked like a team on a mission in extending their winning streak to 16 games. Both senior Max Lynch and sophomore Cristian Flores Lopez scored two goals. The Wildcats exploded for four goals in the first nine minutes.
“We treated them like state champions who were trying to knock us off,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “At this point of the season if you lose you are done. I told the guys before the game to respect all of our opponents no matter what the ranking (or seeding) is.”
Two years ago, Verona won the program’s first ever WIAA Division 1 state championship. In the alternate fall season last spring, Verona made a run to the sectional semifinal and lost to Waunakee. The Wildcats have big expectations as they look to repeat the history made in 2019 when they won the gold ball.
“It feels really good playing on the varsity and I think we can make it to state this year,” Flores Lopez said. “We have a lot of good players so we have a good chance.”
Gage scored his first goal on an assist from Lynch at 5 minutes, 31 seconds. Lynch then scored on a pass from junior Brian Vazquez Trejo at 7:12 to give Verona a 2-0 lead. Just 47 seconds later, Gage scored his second goal on a through ball from senior Noah Hook. Gage scored his third goal on a shot he buried from the left of the box just inside the near post to extend the Wildcats' lead to 4-0.
Perkins said early on Parker didn’t want Lynch to beat them.
“If you want to compete for those honors (state championship) at the end of the year you need to have depth,” he said. “You can’t just have one player or it makes it easier for other teams to take away.”
Lynch posted his second goal on an assist by Gage at 20:03. Flores Lopez scored his first goal at 26:41. About three minutes later, sophomore Jesse Ward scored to push the lead to 7-0.
“We started off pretty good and that gave us confidence and we just kept scoring more goals,” Flores Lopez said.
Flores Lopez beat a Viking defender to the ball inside the box and then drove a hard lining shot into the net at 33:20 for his second goal.
“Usually, when I’m inside the box I look for a good angle to shoot it,” he said.
Senior teammate Conor Bruce scored in the 40th minute to give the Wildcats a 9-0 lead at the half.
It didn’t take Verona long to put the game away by the mercy rule. Senior Jesus Temozihul scored on a free kick from about 20 yards away in the 44th minute.