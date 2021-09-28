The Verona boys soccer team, ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, stayed in the Big Eight title hunt with wins over Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig last week.
Verona turned in two dominating performances - an 11-1 win over Parker Thursday, Sept. 23, in Janesville and a 7-0 win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
“It was Janesville week,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said.
Verona (7-1-1, 3-0-1 Big Eight) was scheduled to have a showdown with conference leader Middleton on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Perkins is excited to see the team bounce back from a season-opening loss to Oregon and earn some state accolades.
“Of course we are honored to be recognized for our hard work, but rankings will never define us,” Perkins said. “We are motivated to work hard on a daily basis in order to execute our game plan on game day.”
Pekins said the biggest difference since the first game against Oregon in which the Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to win is experience.
“We were still trying to figure things out positionally and tactically,” he said. “While we are by no means a finished product, we continue to grow and improve each day.”
Verona 11, Janesville Parker 1
Verona seniors Max Lynch, Noah Hook and sophomore Connor Gagre each scored two goals to power the Wildcats to a road victory over Parker Sept. 23, in Janesville.
Lynch scored the first goal on an assist from sophomore Christian Flores Lopez at 6 minutes, 25 seconds. About 11 minutes later, junior Alex Prout scored on an assist by sophomore Jesse Ward. Hook found the back of the net on a pass from Gage at 27:42 to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. Gage scored his first goal a minute later on an assist from senior Zach Wampfler.
In a two minute stretch late in the first half, Ward, Hook and Gage each scored to extend the lead to 8-0 at the half. The Wildcats had a 16-8 advantage in shots on goal.
Senior Ivan Garcia’s goal in the 60th minute gave the WIldcats an 8-0 lead. Flores Lopez and senior Edwin Bocanegra scored on penalty kicks. Lynch scored his second goal on a free kick.
Verona junior goalkeeper Liam Updegriove had one save.
Verona 7, Janesville Craig 0
Gage netted a hat trick and junior ALex Klimm had four assists to lead Verona to a shutout of Craig Sept. 21, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
Klimm assisted on all three of Gage’s goals. Lopez found the back of the net on a pass from senior Brooks Luttinen at 21:27. Gage scored in the 31st and 37th minutes on assists by Klimm to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at the half.
Perkins said Verona has a diverse attack this season.
“Connor and Alex had a great game, but so did many others,” he said. “I have been very happy with how we haven’t had to rely on one player in any of our games. It really has been a collective effort this entire season.”
The Wildcats outshot the Cougars 21-6 and scored four goals in the second half. Klimm opened the scoring with a goal in the 61st minute.
Senior Conor Bruce scored on an assist by Klimm to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 6-0 at 66:05. About five minutes later, Hook scored on an assist by Bruce to cap the scoring.
Verona senior goalkeeper Alexander Knoll had two saves as the Wildcats recorded their third straight shutout.