Verona junior forward Connor Gage joined a prestigious group when he was named to the United Soccer Coaches Association’s All-American high school boys team for a second time in his career.
Eighty-one high school boys across the country received the honor and just eight were selected for a second time. Players will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-American ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Philadelphia.
Gage helped lead Verona to a Division 1 state championship this season. Verona received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Association's national poll.
Gage was named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year and he earned first-team all-state. Gage scored 33 goals – the ninth most in the state of Wisconsin – to help propel the Wildcats to the program’s second state championship in three appearances.
Other Wisconsin players selected to the All-American team were Whitefish Bay senior defender Will Smith, Waukesha West senior midfielder Gavin Kreitmeir, Marquette senior midfielder Owen Marshall, Oregon senior forward Mason Diercks and Oregon senior forward Noah Malcook.