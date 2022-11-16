Verona junior Connor Gage was named the Big Eight Conference’s Player of the Year and earned first-team all-conference as a forward.
Gage, a verbal commit to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was one of four Verona players who were first-team all-conference. The other Wildcat players who received first-team all-conference accolades are senior Alex Klimm (forward), Brain Vazquez (defender) and E.J. Van de Grift (midfielder).
Gage scored a team-high 33 goals to finish ranked ninth in the state and became the Wildcats’ all-time goals scored leader. Vazquez finished the season with 18 goals. Both Gage and Vazquez scored goals to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Milwaukee Marquette in the Division 1 state title game.
The Wildcats reeled off 12 straight wins to win the gold ball for the second time since 2019. Verona finished the season with a program record 119 goals. Verona (20-3), ranked eighth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had 10 shutouts this year and didn’t lose a game since a 3-2 loss to Naperville North, Illinois, in the Great River Classic on Sept. 30, in Burlington, Iowa.
Senior Oliver Becker (midfielder) and junior Cristian Flores Lopez (defender) were named second-team all-conference. Junior Charlie McGinnis (defender) was named honorable mention all-conference. Middleton coach Kevin Pauls was named the conference’s coach of the year. The Cardinals won the Big Eight title. Middleton knocked off Verona 2-0 in the regular season. The Wildcats flipped the script and shut down the Cardinals 2-0 in a Division 1 sectional championship to advance to state.