Verona sophomore forward Connor Gage was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association First 11 All-State team recently.
Gage scored 17 goals and had 13 assists and was vital in leading the Wildcats to an 18-2-1 record, a Big Eight Conference title and a WIAA Division 1 state tournament appearance. Verona lost a Division 1 state semifinal to Hudson 1-0.
With the success of Verona comes even more postseason accolades. The Wildcats had two other players named honorable mention all-state — senior midfielder Max Lynch and senior defender Brooks Luttinen.
Lynch led the team with 19 goals. He added five assists for 43 points on the year. Luttinen posted four assists and helped the Wildcats to 10 straight shutouts from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30.
The other area player named to the First 11 All-State was Oregon senior Alex Rodriguez. The other player from the Big Eight named second-team all-state was Madison West senior Tomas Garcia, who was the conference’s player of the year.
Whitefish Bay senior Mitchell Dryden was named the state’s player of the year.