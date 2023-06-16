Verona’s Connor Gage has been named the boys soccer Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin.
Gage – a junior in the 2022 season – helped Verona to a Division 1 state championship in the fall.
Gage was named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year and he earned an All-American nod to go along with first-team all-state honors. He also was named the Big Eight Conference’s Player of the Year.
Gage scored 33 goals – the ninth most in the state of Wisconsin – to help propel the Wildcats to the program’s second state championship in three appearances in 2022. He added 25 assists on the season.
Gage becomes the third Verona boy to win Gatorade Player of the Year honors. Eliot Popkewitz (boys soccer) received the award in 2019-2020, while Jackson Acker (boys track and field) earned the honor in 2020-2021. Gage is Verona’s all-time goals leader.