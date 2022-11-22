For Verona junior forward Connor Gage, the postseason accolades keep rolling in.
Gage was named the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association State Player of the Year and he earned first-team all-state. Gage scored 33 goals, the ninth most in the state, to help propel the Wildcats to the program’s second state championship in three appearances.
He was one of three area players to be named first-team all-state. Joining Gage on the First 11 all-state team are Oregon seniors Mason Diercks and Noah Malcook. Gage, a verbal commit to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was one of four Wildcat players to receive all-state honors. The honor for Gage came a couple weeks after he was named the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year.
Verona senior Alex Klimm was named second-team all-state, joined by Beloit Memorial senior Baylor Denu and Oregon senior Anthony Elert.
Two other Wildcat players who earned honorable mention all-state are seniors EJ Van de Grift and Brian Vazquez. Vazquez finished the season with 18 goals.
Verona beat Milwaukee Marquette 2-1 in a WIAA Division 1 state title game. He scored a goal on a free kick in the 58th minute.
The Wildcats (20-3) reeled off 12 straight wins to win the gold ball for the second time since 2019. Verona finished the season with a program record 119 goals and ranked eighth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The Wildcats had 10 shutouts this year and didn’t lose a game since a 3-2 loss to Naperville North, Illinois, in the Great River Classic on Sept. 30, in Burlington, Iowa.
Oregon finished the season ranked No. 16 in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches. Verona is one of two teams to beat Oregon. The Wildcats topped the Panthers in the season opener to end their 27-game unbeaten streak.