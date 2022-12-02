Verona boys soccer coach Dave Perkins was selected as the Division 1 Coach of the Year by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
Perkins helped the Wildcats to the Division 1 state title this season. Verona defeated Marquette in the state championship to end its year with a 21-3 record.
The Wildcats placed second in the Big Eight with an 8-2 mark. Verona advanced to the state semifinals in 2021 under Perkins as well.
It was Verona’s second state title in three seasons. Chris Handrick received the award in 2019 for Verona when he helped guide the Wildcats to their first-ever state championship.
Coaches sharing the honor with Perkins this season were Oregon’s Chris Mitchell (Division 2), New Berlin Eisenhower’s Nick Datka (Division 3) and Cristo Rey Jesuit’s Rich Dorn (Division 4).