Max Lynch and Brooks Luttinen both represented Verona at the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association boys All-Star game on Saturday, July 16, at Breese Stevens Field in Madison.
Luttinen played on the Gold team, while Lynch was on the Blue team. The Gold team won 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie in regulation.
Lynch scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute off a header. Oregon’s Alex Rodriguez scored a goal in the 27th minute off a penalty kick to give the Blue team a 2-0 lead. The Gold team scored two goals before the half to knot the game at 2-2.
Whitefish Bay’s Ben Grimm and Mount Horeb’s Seth Aiekn, along with Waunakee’s Decker Storch earned MVP game honors.
Lynch and Luttinen helped the Verona boys soccer team to a Division 1 state semifinal berth this season.