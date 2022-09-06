Verona junior Connor Gage recalls how the Verona boys soccer team lost a two-goal lead late in the second half of last year’s season opener against Oregon and he did want a repeat performance of that empty feeling.
Gage scored two goals to propel Verona to a 3-0 win over Oregon on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Verona Area Soccer Stadium.
The Wildcats (3-0), ranked third in the overall Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and No. 2 in Division 1, snapped Oregon’s 27-game unbeaten streak. The Panthers (1-1-1), ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 in Division 2, captured the state championship last year. Verona was coming off a 7-0 nonconference win over McFarland on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
“We came out firing and after they beat us in the opener last year, we really wanted that revenge game,” Gage said. “I think this triggers our momentum and we can continue to build on this.”
Verona has used three different formations in its first three games.
“That makes you proud as a coach,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “That shows you have tactical flexibility. It shows that whatever formation we are putting these guys in they have been finding ways to operate at a high level offensively.”
In the showdown with Oregon, Verona played four defenders back. In the game against McFarland, the Wildcats used three back along with a couple of wing backs.
“As we move through the season we want to have that tactical flexibility,” Perkins said. “We don’t want to get stuck with one formation and then have a team being able to figure it out and we don’t have that answer.”
Verona 3, Oregon 0
“They are the defending state champs for a reason,” Perkins said. “They are a great team, are well coached and have a lot of depth and flexibility.”
Perkins said Oregon coming back to win last season’s season opener still resonates with the Wildcats.
“When we put our schedules together we want to put the best teams on the schedule that we can,” he said. “That will not only help us throughout the season, but prepare us for that end of the season run.”
Verona senior Brian Vazquez Trejo appeared like he would give the Wildcats an early lead in the sixth minute, but his shot sailed over the top cross bar.
It didn’t take much longer for Verona to strike.
Gage followed up his own shot and scored on a rebound at 7 minutes, 43 seconds. Verona junior Christian Flores Lopez chested a ball and that led to Gage firing a shot off the post and he followed up to score on the rebound.
“I saw the way it was going to hit the post and it was going to bounce back to me,” Gage said. “I just kind of stuck my foot out and put it in.”
Gage had another near goal, but his shot went left of the far post in the 18th minute. Despite having a 10-5 lead in shots on goal, the Wildcats clung to a 1-0 lead at the half.
“Sometimes when you start missing those (shots) and you can allow it to get to your head and it manifests itself,” Perkins said. “It’s good they were able to respond and keep fighting. We are not a finished product by any means. We are still figuring things out.”
Verona sealed the victory with two goals in the second half. Senior Alex Klimm scored on a penalty kick at 51:02 to give Verona a 2-0 lead. Gage scored his second goal at 75:44.
“I think we just did a really good job of hitting them on the counter attack,” he said. “I think us being able to take them one-on-one in the isolated positions really helped us break through.”
Gage felt like Verona could have done more with a two-to-one edge in shots on goal.
“I think we just didn’t have a very good finishing day,” he said. “I think it was an off day for all of us. I think we just had a lack of composure in certain scenarios. I think we did get too excited at moments and expected that it was going to go in. I think we also could have made the extra pass to make the goal easier or even to take a shot quicker before they could react.”
Gage said the Wildcats’ defense played really organized and well. Verona senior goalkeeper Liam Updegrove had five saves.
“We wanted to neutralize Noah Malcook and Mason (Diercks) because we knew they were their better players,” Gage said.
Verona 7, McFarland 0
Vazquez Trejo posted a hat trick to power the Wildcats to a shutout against McFarland on Aug. 30, in Verona.
Verona exploded for five goals in the first half and outshot McFarland in the game 20-2. Gage added two goals.
Gage scored the first goal on an assist by senior Simon Popkewitz at 1:21. He then scored his second goal on a pass from senior Vazquez Trejo at 4:54.
About eight minutes later, Vazquez Trejo scored on an assist by senior Mason Fewel to give the Wildcats a commanding 3-0 lead. Senior Oliver Becker scored at 31:24 and junior Nathan Love scored on a pass from senior Alejandro Hernandez in the 39th minute to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead at the half.
Vazquez Trejo scored on a penalty kick at 51:43. He scored his third goal on an assist by Gage at 54:45.
Updegrove had one save in the first half. Jesus Segura Castellanos played goalie in the second half and had one save.