The Verona boys swimming team celebrated Senior Night with a 137-26 Big Eight win over Janesville Parker on Friday, Jan. 13, at Verona High School.
“We have a small senior class this year (Oscar Carabell, Max Metcalf and Liam Updegrove), but they have done a great job leading the team and setting a great example for their teammates to follow,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said.
The Wildcats went on to finish fifth at the Cardinal Relays on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Middleton High School.
“This meet is very different from our other meets,” Wuerger said of the all-relay meet. “There were a handful of season-best times, but overall not one of our best meets.”
Verona 137, Parker 26
Verona won all 11 swimming events against the Vikings.
Sophomore Evan Lederer finished first in four events, while fellow sophomore Jack Sanborn was part of three first-place finishes.
Sanborn and Lederer teamed up with the freshman pair of Walter Billmeyer and Jack Grzybowski to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 54.99 seconds.
Lederer won the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.05, as well as the 100 breaststroke with a 1:11.54. Lederer teamed up with sophomore Grayson Neumann, senior Liam Updegrove and senior Oscar Carabell to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:35.37.
Sanborn picked up his lone individual win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.10. In the 400 free relay, Sanborn teamed up with sophomore Hunter Franke, junior Aimon Van Houten and junior Landyn Drapp to win with a time of 3:34.39.
Drapp clocked in at 1:54.86 to win the 200 free. Junior Caleb Rost picked up a pair of individual wins in the 200 IM (2:10.96) and 500 free (5:25.0). Carabell and Billmeyer won the 50 free (24.33) and 100 butterfly (58.61), respectively.
Updegrove finished first in the diving competition with a score of 194.75.
“Parker has a small team this year, so we took the opportunity to have the boys swim different events than they normally swim,” Wuerger said. “The distance swimmers were in shorter sprint events, and the sprinters did some longer distance events. They provided good competition for each other and pushed each other to swim fast, which I was happy to see.”
Cardinal Relays
Verona finished fifth at the 10-team Cardinal Relays with 101 points. Sun Prairie East just edged out the Wildcats for fourth with 105 points. Top-ranked Middleton won with 241 points, while Division 1’s No. 2 team – Madison West – took second with 194 points.
The Wildcats’ best finish came from the 400 medley relay team of Billmeyer, Neumann, Drapp and Updegrove. The Verona group clocked in at 3:49.62 to take third.
The Wildcats finished fifth in four events.