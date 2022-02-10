The days as a cooperative program for boys swimming between Verona Area High School and Mount Horeb are numbered.
This is the final year of the swimming co-op that has been going strong for 12 years.
That’s because Big Eight Conference athletic directors didn’t renew a two-year plan for the co-op for 2022-23. The VA/MH boys swim team has 37 swimmers and 29.7% (11) are Mount Horeb High School student-athletes.
“It’s pretty frustrating to hear about because my brother will be a junior,” said Mount Horeb senior Oscar Best, a three-time state qualifier who owns three school records. "We don’t even have a pool at Mount Horeb. The fact that they are taking the co-op away means they are just taking away opportunities for some kids. It's obviously very unsportsmanlike that they voted like that."
The WIAA has had a co-op team system in place since 1982 to provide more opportunities and increase participation.
When one high school didn’t have enough athletes for a certain sport, a co-op could allow two or more schools to combine to form one program for that sport. The WIAA the past decade has wanted to balance participation opportunity with competitive equity to eliminate any chance of all-star or super-teams dominating and tarnishing the spirit of the co-op idea.
However, VA/MH has not won a swimming Big Eight title.
“We are not a powerhouse team," Best said. "We have a co-op, but we are not winning everything because of it. It's frustrating for my family."
Madison Metropolitan School District Athletic Director and Big Eight Conference President Jeremy Schlitz said the conference took a straw poll in the spring 2020 regarding support for the VA/MH boys swimming co-op for two more years until the end of the 2023-24 school year. Two voted to support the co-op, five voted against it and two abstained.
Schlitz, who served as the conference secretary at the time, wrote in an email at the time that the vote indicated a lack of support.
In an email to conference athletic directors, Schlitz wrote the boys swimming co-op could compete in the Badger Conference and it was suggested Mount Horeb could co-op with New Glarus and it would give more opportunities to students and they could use facilities in Verona.
The WIAA has made moves in other sports to level the playing field. Some large gymnastic co-ops were limited and prohibited from competing at state starting last year. To compete for a state team title, a co-op can’t have more than two schools unless their combined enrollment is less than the largest standalone program in its division. That’s why the Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall co-op that had a total enrollment of 5,991 students, which had won seven state championships and three runner-up finishes, was barred from competing at state last season. The gymnastics power since has been divided up into two teams.
The swimming co-op between Verona and Mount Horeb has been a blessing for both schools. They have built relationships and bonds over spaghetti dinners and workouts.
“I see the whole team as one big family," McCartney said. "We don't view it as, oh they are a Mount Horeb kid or Verona,” Verona senior Max McCartney said.
The team’s best finish at the WIAA Division 1 state meet is sixth in 2013.
“Going with a co-op we came in and gave these kids an opportunity because they don’t have a pool,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said.
Wuerger said he’s not sure what the numbers will look like with next year’s freshman class.
“It will be sad, especially for the guys who won’t get a chance to finish their careers with the co-op,” he said.
Wuerger said he’s not sure if Mount Horeb will develop their own boys swim program or co-op with a different school.
“I’m hoping it all works out for them,” Wuerger said. “I don’t like to count on freshmen to have too much of an impact on the team. We will need some other guys to step up and fill some roles.”
It just won’t be the same.
“It's really sad this is our final year, but it’s also a really nice motivation, knowing we have one more chance to put everything together,” McCartney said. “We want to get a couple more records for the school and the co-op would be a great end to that."