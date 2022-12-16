Grayson Neumann was part of four first-place finishes as the Verona boys swimming team defeated Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 115.5-60.5 in a dual on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Wildcats won nine events on the night.
Verona started off the dual with Neumann teaming up with Walter Billmeyer, Caleb Rost and Landyn Drapp in the 200-yard medley relay, winning with a time of 1 minute, 43.82 seconds. Neumann also helped Verona win the 200 freestyle relay as he and Oscar Carabell, Drapp and Jacob Sanborn finished first with a time of 1:36.13.
Neumann had individual wins in the 200 IM (2:10.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.17). Other individual victories for Verona included Sanborn (200 freestyle, 2:00.74), Evan Lederer (100 butterfly, 1:00.9), Drapp (100 freestyle, 51.92) and Liam Updegrove (500 freestyle, 5:20.97).
The Wildcats also won the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:31.5 with the group of Lederer, Rost, Sanborn and Updegrove.