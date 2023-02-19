Verona's coaches get a clap going at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Grayson Neumann
Verona's Grayson Neumann swims in the 100 breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Grayson Neumann swims in the 100 breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Landyn Drapp
Verona's Landyn Drapp swims in the 100 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Caleb Rost gets ready during the 200 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Jacob Sanborn cheers during the 200 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Caleb Rost swims in the butterfly portion of the 200 medley relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Walter Billmeyer gets ready for the 200 medley relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Caleb Rost cheers during the 200 medley relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Walter Billmeyer swims in the 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Caleb Rost swims in the 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Walter Billmeyer swims in the 500 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona's Walter Billmeyer swims in the 500 freestyle at the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Waukesha South High School.
Verona took 23rd with 20.5 points. Middleton ran away with the team state title with 288 points. Arrowhead earned runner-up honors with 211 points.
“Hopefully they got a taste of what it’s like to swim at this level,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said. “It’s very, very competitive to get here. I’m proud of all of them for making it. If they put in the hard work in the offseason, they’ll come back stronger next year.”
The Wildcats had six swimmers compete at state. Five are set to return next season.
“For three of them it was their first state meet,” Wuerger said. “It was a learning experience for them. Overall, we did well.”
Neumann placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 57.66 seconds. Neumann shaved off over a second from his seed time of 58.9. He took 23rd in the 100 breaststroke at the state meet last season with a time of 1:02.02.
“Grayson Neumann kind of had a rough meet here last year,” Wuerger said. “But this year he really bounced back. He had a great 100 breaststroke.”
Junior Landyn Drapp had a pair of top-20 finishes for the Wildcats. He tied for 14th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.75 and took 19th in the 100 free with a 48.15.
“He dropped almost half a second (from his sectional time), which in a 50 free in a week is a big chunk of time,” Wuerger said.
Freshman Walter Billmeyer clocked in at 4:55.17 to take 20th in the 500 freestyle.
The Wildcats qualified all three of its relays to the state meet with the 400 free relay earning the best finish with a 3:16.06, good for 14th. The relay consisted of senior Liam Updegrove, junior Caleb Rost, Drapp and Billmeyer.
In the 200 free relay, sophomore Jacob Sanborn, Neumann, Updegrove and Rost placed 17th with a time of 1:29.95. Verona’s 200 medley relay team was disqualified from the event.
The Big Eight showed its pedigree at state by placing three teams in the top five. Along with winner Middleton, Madison Memorial (180) and Madison West (158). placed third and fifth, respectively.