It was ‘The Last Dance’ for the Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming co-op on Saturday.
In its final year as a co-op, VA/MH swam to a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 state boys swim meet on Feb. 19 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
To signify the team’s final year as a co-op, Verona/Mount Horeb coaches wore ‘The Last Dance’ t-shirts — referring to Michael Jordan’s final year with the Chicago Bulls that ended with a NBA championship in 1997.
“I told the guys on the bus, just have fun today,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said.
“As a co-op it was our last time being together. I know they enjoyed being teammates for as long as they’ve been on the team.”
No, VA/MH did not end its last dance with a state title, but the Wildcats had racers in eight of the 12 events and went on to podium five times.
That’s called ending on a high note.
Brookfield Central/East captured the state championship with 208 points, edging out runner-up Arrowhead (188). VA/MH racked up 137.5 points for its seventh-place finish. Homestead placed sixth with 144 points.
Verona/Mount Horeb’s best finish came in the first event of the day in the 200-yard medley relay. Seniors Oscar Best, Luke Bennin and Nathan Rozeboom teamed up with sophomore Max Jones in the event with a fourth-place finish with a time of 1 minute, 34.2 seconds. That time was good for a new school record.
“That really set the tone for everybody on the team,” Rozeboom said. “It really boosted morale for everybody.”
VA/MH podiumed in one other relay, taking sixth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:26.48. The relay consisted of senior Max McCartney, Rozeboom, Bennin and Jones.
“Max Jones was our new addition to our relay this year and he fit in really well,” McCartney said. “He stepped up really nicely.”
Rozeboom had Verona/Mount Horeb’s best individual finish in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 57.12. That time was good for fifth overall and also a school record.
“I’m just really glad I shaved a couple milliseconds,” Rozeboom said.
Bennin joined Rozeboom on the podium with a sixth-place finish, timing in at 57.22 for the second fastest time in program history. McCartney also had a sixth-place podium finish with his coming in the 100 free (46.61).
“I was really happy with my 100 free,” McCartney said. “That’s something I’ve been working on quite a bit. Coming in I was seeded sixth. I knew it was going to be tough to podium, but I had a good race.”
McCartney added an eighth-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 1:43.14, resetting his school record in the process.
“I remember my freshman year watching Aidan Updegrove break the record and that’s something ever since I saw that I knew that was a goal I would have,” McCartney said.
Best just missed out on an individual podium finish, tying for seventh in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.64. That was good for a tie with Monona Grove senior Cameron Tejeda. Sun Prairie senior Jonathan Schluesche took sixth with a time of 50.51.
Other state placements for VA/MH included Best (13th in 100 backstroke, 52.45), Rozeboom (14th in 50 free, 21.69), Bennin (16th in 50 free, 21.72), senior Avery Blas (16th in 200 IM, 1:59.31 and 18th in 100 back, 1:00.81) and freshman Grayson Neumann (23rd in 100 back, 1:02.02).
The 400 free relay team of McCartney, Best, sophomore Liam Updegrove and sophomore Landyn Drapp finished 12th in the event with a time of 3:12.25. The event will mark the final race Verona and Mount Horeb swam as a co-op.
“It’s sad, but I’m just glad I could finish out my senior season with the co-op,” said Rozeboom, who attends Mount Horeb.
Wuerger also said it's sad to see the Verona/Mount Horeb co-op end after 12 seasons and wishes all of the non-senior Mount Horeb swimmers the best of luck with their new program. He noted he thinks Mount Horeb will quickly become a competitive force in the Badger Conference.
“I don’t really think we see it as a co-op, we’re just a team,” said McCartney, who attends Verona. “We avoided thinking about the co-op ending because we don’t want it to end. We just love being teammates. At breakfast this morning we started talking about it and what the future is going to look like. I think that gave us some extra motivation today to really make sure the co-op ended on a good note.”
Mission accomplished.