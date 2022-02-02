Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Oscar Best set three pool records and won two individual events in the Middleton Public Schools Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Verona.
The invitational was split between the Verona Aquatic Center and Sun Prairie High School.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said the invitational was divided between two sites because of health and safety reasons regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Results were combined from the two meets to determine a champion. Madison West captured the team title, racking up 473 points and VA/MH took fifth (275) in the eight-team invitational.
Best broke his own school record in the 100-yard freestyle and also set a record in the 100 backstroke. Best was also part of the Wildcats’ 400 freestyle relay team that set a school record.
In the final Big Eight Conference dual meet of the season, VA/ME split a double dual with Madison West and Janesville Parker on Tuesday,. Jan. 25, in Janesville.
“Overall, I think it was our best meet since before winter break,” Wuerger said. “We won many close races against West, a team with tremendous depth this year.”
The past two performances will give VA/MH momentum going into the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Richard Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.
Middleton Public Schools Invitational
Best won two individual events in the Middleton Public Schools Invitational on Jan. 29, in Verona.
Best won the 100-yard free in a school-record time of 48.16 seconds, 0.1 of a second ahead of Middleton’s Jack Madoch. He also won the 100 backstroke in a school-record time of 54.39 seconds, 0.19 of a second ahead of Neenah’s Austin Henderson.
Best teamed with senior Max McCartney, sophomore Landyn Drapp and senior Nathan Rozeboom to take second in the 400 free relay in a school-record time of 3 minutes, 17.28 seconds, just 1.8 seconds behind Middleton.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Best, senior Luke Bennin, Rozeboom and sophomore Max Jones took second (1:38.25), 1.53 seconds behind Madison West. In the 200 free relay, Drapp teamed with Bennin, McCartney and Jones to finish fourth (1:30.97).
The Wildcats had four in the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke. Rozeboom finished third in the event (1:00.41) and Bennin took fourth (1:01.15). Freshman Grayson Neumann took ninth (1:03.92) and senior Avery Blas placed 10th (1:04.57).
McCartney finished third in the 50 free (22.11) and fourth in the 500 free (4:59.97). Bennin added a fourth-place finish in the 50 free (22.58). Blas placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:04.28).
Madison West 105, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 65
Verona Area/Mount Horeb 137, Janesville Parker 32
Best had a hand in winning three events for VA/MH in a Big Eight Conference double dual split on Jan. 25, in Janesville.
Best won the 100 butterfly in a time of 52.87 seconds, 0.12 of a second ahead of Madison West’s Abram Mueller. Best also finished first in the 50 free with a time of 22.77, 0.17 of a second ahead of Madison West’s Alex Shaw.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Best, Bennin, Rozeboom and McCartney won the race (1:37.81).
McCartney finished first in the 100 free (49.24) and won the 200 free (1:49.52). The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Bennin, Best, Rozeboom and McCartney took second (1:28.47), 0.23 of a second behind the Regents.
Blas placed second in the 500 free (5:11.25) and Bennin took second in the 100 backstroke (57.83). Rozeboom added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.02).