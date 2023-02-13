Verona junior Landyn Drapp saved his season-best swims for last in his home pool and freshman Walter Billmeyer continued to raise the bar with his long-distance swimming.
Verona had three individuals in four events and three relays qualify for the Division 1 state meet after their performances at the WIAA Division 1 Verona Area sectional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
Drapp qualified for state in four events, including the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free.
“Landyn Drapp moved up from 29th to 24th in the (state) in the 50 free, and from 38th to 20th in the 100 free to qualify for state in both events, which was a pleasant surprise,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Most swims were lifetime best times, which is all we can ask from the boys.”
The best finish for the Wildcats came from Billmeyer – who took fourth place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 50.66 seconds to earn an extra qualifying spot based on the next fastest 18 times from every sectional.
“It means a lot to me,” Billmeyer said of qualifying for state as a freshman. “I have had Evan (Lederer) and Hunter (Franke) chasing me in that. I want to try to motivate them as much as possible. It feels great to make it to state. Some of the kids who beat me dropped a crazy amount of time.”
Middleton – the top-ranked team in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll – set seven of the 10 pool records and won the Verona Area sectional with 387 points. Verona finished seventh (166) in the 11-team sectional. Madison Memorial took second (312) and Madison West took third (284).
Sophomore Grayson Neumann finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (58.90) to qualify for state.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Neumann said. “I think I can go faster. I’m just really happy that I got to see it pay off.”
Drapp took 10th in the 100 free (22.23) and 11th in the 50 free (22.3), 0.03 of a second ahead of Oregon senior Mason Konopacki for an extra qualifying spot.
“I’m happy he made it into the top 24 in those two,” Wuerger said of Drapp in the 50 and 100 free. “The 100 free is tough to qualify.”
Billmeyer teamed with Neumann, junior Caleb Rost and Drapp to take sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:38.10) to earn a state berth.
“My backstroke was kind of iffy,” Billmeyer said of the medley relay.
“I can drop a little time in that plus I think adrenaline will be pumping because state is a big meet and everyone will be all hyped up. More tapering and coaching will definitely help.” =
In the 200 free relay, Drapp, Neumann, senior Liam Updegrove and Rost placed seventh (1:31.36), a 1.7 second drop from their seed time to qualify for state. Verona sophomore Evan Lederer teamed with Updegrove, Billmeyer and Rost to take seventh in the 400 free relay (3:20.07) to earn special qualification.
“As a team we all got our best 100 free times of the season,” Lederer said. “I know two of our swimmers got 49 seconds and I know I went a 50.1 and that is a state cut for club. It makes me feel great and if we push ourselves this last week I definitely know we can go a lot faster than we did today.”
Verona sophomore Hunter Franke finished eighth in the 500 free (5:14.99), about two seconds faster than his seed time. Billmeyer added a 10th-place finish in the 100 backstroke (56.51) and missed state in that event by 1.41 seconds.
Billmeyer had no break after swimming the 500 and then getting on the podium before competing in the back.
“I still did great, but I think I can go faster,” Billmeyer said. “I have had the whole team helping me through the backstroke since I’m a freshman and I’m new to the team.”
Neumann took 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:03.20), more than a three second drop from his seed time. Lederer finished 11th in the 100 back (58.88) and placed 18th in the 50 free (23.02).
Lederer said by dropping 0.5 of a second in the 50 free, he earned a club swimming state cut.
Updegrove took 15th in the 100 free (49.31) and sophomore Carsten Zenner finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.44). Sophomore Jacob Sanborn finished 15th in the 100 butterfly (57.56), 1.6 seconds faster than his seed time and he placed 19th in the 50 free (23.06).
Elliott Kemp took 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.92) and Rost added an 18th-place finish in the 100 free (51.33). Senior Oscar Carabell placed 20th in the 100 free (52.22).
State meet
The best chance for Verona to bring home a medal may come from Neumann in the 100 breaststroke.
Neumann is seeded 10th in the breaststroke (58.90) and the top six earn medals. He will be making his second straight state appearance.
“I think last year I was a little nervous,” Neumann said. “This is my comeback season. I wanted to show people I’m here to work and be a frontrunner.”
The breaststroke is expected to be a tight race. Arrowhead senior Lance Johnson is the top seed in the event (55.08) and Oregon sophomore Finnley Conklin is the second seed (55.73). Neumann has a seed time 1.9 seconds away from sixth-seeded Sam Wolf of Middleton.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay is seeded 11th (1:38.10). Drapp is seeded 20th in the 100 free and 23rd in the 50 free (22.23).
Billmeyer is the 15th seed in the 500 free (4:50.66). The Wildcats’ 200 free relay is the 19th seed (1:31.36). Verona is the 20th seed in the 400 free relay (3:20.07).
Brookfield Central/East is looking to repeat as the Division 1 state champion. Middleton finished fourth and Madison West third last season. The last time a Big Eight Conference school won the state title came in 2021 when Sun Prairie captured the championship.