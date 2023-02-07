Verona junior Max President-Seeley has watched diving competition on TV during the Olympics.
He had never competed in competitive diving until this season and now he has earned a medal.
Seeley finished second in diving in the Big Eight Conference meet on Friday, Feb. 3, in Middleton. He racked up a score of 333.65 to finish behind champion Krishna Lakkaraju (443.55).
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Seeley said. “Going into it, I was trying to get into the top five. It was a great day to get on the podium with my friends and family.”
Verona coach Bill Wuerger said Seeley was the surprise of the conference meet by setting a season-best score by 39 points.
Seeley has competed in gymnastics in the past. He relied on that background in helping him emerge as one of the top divers in the Big Eight.
“I have done gymnastics,” he said when he was younger. “That was my background and foundation. At the beginning of the year, I went out for swimming to just have some fun. I started staying later and later at practice because I wanted to improve my placing.”
It marks the end of the season for Seeley. He’s going on a week-long trip to New York with the Verona Area High School music department the week of the Division 1 state meet that is slated for Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium. Because of that, he will not compete in the WIAA Division 1 Verona sectional on Saturday, Feb. 11.
“It was a great way to end the season,” Seeley said of his conference performance. “I didn’t want to take someone else’s spot. I’m planning on being back and hopefully next year, I can get some first places and increase my standards.”
Seeley was one of three medalists for the Verona boys swim team in the conference meet. Verona freshman Walter Billmeyer finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 4 minutes, 52.82 seconds on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Middleton. Sophomore Grayson Neumann took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.88).
Billmeyer dropped about eight seconds in the 500 free.
“I was really shocked that I dropped eight seconds,” Billmeyer said. “I was guessing like two maybe. My goal was to go under 5 minutes and I destroyed that. I’m a freshman and I didn’t expect to be doing as good as I am this year. I never expected to be top five.”
Verona finished fifth in the conference meet with 159 points. The Big Eight meet featured three of the state’s top-five ranked teams in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, including top-ranked Middleton, which captured the conference title with 600 points after winning eight of the 11 swimming events on Saturday. The other ranked teams in the conference are Madison Memorial (second) and Madison West (fourth). The Regents took second, clipping the Spartans 447-445.
“We tell them to focus on themselves,” Wuerger said. “If they are trying to measure themselves against Middleton’s top swimmers – we are not that caliber of a team this year. We had a lot of season-best times. That’s all we can ask is for them to swim to their capabilities and they did that today.”
The Wildcats had half of their team tapered for the conference meet and every swimmer in that group set a season-best time, Wuerger said.
Wuerger said he wasn’t surprised to see Billmeyer cut eight seconds off his lifetime best in the 500 free.
“He’s been good in that event all year,” Wuerger said. “Pretty much every time he has hit the water he has improved his time.”
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Billmeyer, Neumann, junior Caleb Rost and junior Landyn Drapp took seventh (1:40.96). The relay team set a PR by more than two seconds and improved on their ninth seed going into the meet. The Wildcats will look to drop even more time in the medley relay for the sectional.
“Personally, I think I can drop a second in the backstroke,” Billmeyer said. “I think we can probably drop another three (seconds).”
Neumann finished ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:06.44). He was about 4.3 seconds away from adding a second medal to the one he won in the breaststroke.
“I’ve worked really hard in the offseason,” Neumann said. “I’ve got to see it start paying off. I’m proud of myself and I’m happy for our team for doing better than anyone thought we would do this season without our seniors from last year.”
Neumann said the way that many of the Wildcat swimmers deal with competing in a conference that has so much depth is by focusing on what they can control.
“I think for us it’s always just go out there and race,” he said. “It’s getting the best we can. We have a lot of young talent. Years ahead we will be really good. I'm positive. I’m proud of what we have done this season and I’m pretty confident we can do great things.”
Drapp teamed with senior Liam Updegrove, Billmeyer and Rost to take eighth in the 400 free relay (3:23.23). In the 200 free relay, the Wildcats’ quartet of sophomore Jacob Sanborn, Neumann, Updegrove and senior Oscar Carabell placed ninth (1:34.02).
Drapp took 11th in the 50 free (23.02) and placed 16th in the 100 butterfly (56.71). Billmeyer finished 12th in the 100 backstroke, but it was a short turnaround for him after he swam the 500 free.
“I wanted to go a 55.56 (in the backstroke), but it was just right afterwards and I kind of put it all into the 500,” Billmeyer said. “It didn’t quite go the way I wanted.”
Rost took 14th in the 100 free (51.10) followed by Updegrove who placed 19th (52.40) and Carabell who was 20th (52.81).
The Wildcats had four of the top 19 in the breaststroke and four of the top 21 in the 500 free. Sophomore Carsten Zenner finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.07). Freshman Elliott Kemp added a 17th-place finish in the same event (1:06.26) and junior Aimon Van Houten placed 19th (1:07.24).
In addition to Billmeyer earning a medal in the 500 free, two other Wildcat swimmers turned in season-best times in the event. Sophomore Hunter Franke finished 15th in the 500 free with a PR of 5:16.73. Freshman Emil Apodaca added an 18th-place finish in the same event in a time of 5:28.12. Josh Slager took 21st in the same event in a PR of 5:31.83.
“Hopefully, next week our sectional taper group will hit 100% of their season-best times,” Wuerger said.