The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team will field its largest team in program history this season, which includes five seniors who qualified for the state meet last year.
Last season at the WIAA Division 1 state meet, the Wildcats had eight swimmers compete. Nathan Rozeboom, Oscar Best, Luke Bennin, Max McCartney and Avery Blas all swam at state last year and return as seniors this season.
“We have five seniors who all qualified for state last year,” VA/MH head coach Bill Wuerger said. “We’ll be counting on them to have great seasons.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb graduated Conner Arneson, Ben Wellnitz and Christopher Lofts, who also swam at state last season.
“We should have a strong team,” Wuerger said. “We have the largest team in program history (37). It will take time to get everyone with the program.”
The Wildcats’ state qualifiers helped VA/MH to seventh place at the 2021 state meet, which was held at the Waukesha South Natatorium, with 112 points. Sun Prairie won the Division 1 state title with 232.5 points. Greenfield co-op earned runner-up honors with 211 points.
Best — a school record holder for VA/MH —had a standout showing at state as a junior with a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly and a ninth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Best, along with Bennin, Rozeboom and McCartney were part of the Wildcats’ 200 free relay team that took fifth at state last season. Rozeboom had VA/MH’s second-best individual finish at state last year with a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
“We have a lot of depth in breaststroke,” Wuerger said. “Our top distance freestylers from last year graduated, so we’ll need some new faces to fill those spots in our lineup.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb did not have any freshman or sophomores compete at state last season, but Wuerger is hoping the sophomore class can surprise some people this season.
“Our sophomore class is taller and stronger than they were last year,” he said. “That usually translates into faster swimming.
“Over half the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores who have not been through a full high school season. We’ll need our juniors and seniors to lead by example, and consistently work hard throughout the season.”