With one final Big Eight Conference double dual left, sixth-ranked Verona Area/Mount Horeb reached the homestretch tied with fifth-ranked Madison West atop the conference.
If the Wildcats sweep a double dual against Madison West and Janesville Parker on Friday, Jan. 21, at Parker High School, VA/MH would win the conference dual meet championship.
“We knew we had a strong team this year and we have high expectations,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “We definitely expect to be in the top five to eight teams in the state. I’m not surprised with where we are ranked.”
The Wildcats rolled to a 132-17 dual meet win over Madison La Follette during Senior and Parents’ Night, on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
“It feels really good since it’s coming to a close and the big meets are going to start soon,” said VA/MH senior Luke Bennin of the state ranking.
Bennin is one of eight seniors who led the Wildcats.
Wuerger said COVID-19 has made the last two years challenging for everybody.
“Our seniors have done their best to lead the team through these uncertain times,” he said.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb is 6-1 in Big Eight dual meets. A short-handed VA/MH team then finished fourth out five teams at the Middleton Cardinal Relay meet on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Middleton-Cross Plains Community Pool. Since several boys swim teams in the Dane-County area are on pause because of COVID-19 positive cases, Wuerger said he gave each swimmer a choice whether they competed in the relay meet.
“Several were not comfortable due to the explosion in COVID-19 cases over the past week and chose not to compete,” Wuerger said. “Those who did had fun swimming in this relay-only event, which is different from any other meet on our schedule.”
The conference meet is slated for Saturday, Feb. 5, at Beloit Memorial High School. The Wildcats also will get the opportunity to host a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb 132, Madison La Follette 17
Bennin had a hand in winning three events for VA/MH in a conference dual meet win over the Lancers on Jan. 14, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
“My individual goals were to improve my times, get faster and just be better,” Bennin said. “I also wanted to be a leader because I’m a captain.”
La Follette had just four swimmers and VA/MH won nine of the 11 events.
Wuerger said most of the swimmers swam an event for the first time this season.
“They swam the event at time trials and we challenged them to beat their time trial time to show how much they have improved in the first nine weeks of the season,” Wuerger said. “That motivation was going to have to come from within because of the small team we were swimming against.”
Bennin won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 4.26 seconds. He also won the 100 butterfly (55.78) and anchored the winning 400 free and 200 medley relays.
“We have been doing a lot of hard practices recently so I didn’t expect the best of time,” Benin said of the fly. “I think it was a good race for where I’m at in the season so far.”
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of sophomore Max Jones, freshman Grayson Neumann, sophomore Angus Best and Bennin won the race with a time of 3:32.78.
Bennin teamed with seniors Erick Covarrubias, Oscar Best and Brendan Kile to win the 200 medley relay (1:49.47).
Sophomore teammate Landyn Drapp took first in the 200 free (1:59.69) and won the 100 backstroke (1:03.60). Oscar Best took first in the 500 free (5:08.68).
Oscar Best said swimming the 500 free was a fun race.
“I think I will work on it (500 free) in my offseason, but it’s definitely not something I will swim at state competitively,” he said.
Wuerger wanted to keep the swimmers motivated even though they were swimming against a team of four so he had them compete in events they haven’t swam this season.
“Sometimes when you do the same events every single meet you get into a little bit of a rut and hit a little bit of a plateau,” Wuerger said. “It makes things more interesting when you can do different events every once in a while.”
Junior Oscar Carabell, Neumann, Angus Best and junior Liam Updegrove won the 200 free relay (1:37.66). Senior Max McCartney finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.89).
Oscar Best, a state qualifier in the 100 fly and 50 free last season, swam the 50 free for the first time in a dual meet this season and he took second.
“It’s not exactly where I would like to be at,” Best said. “I have been doing more backstroke and butterfly. I’m really happy with those two events right now. Our team really needed backstrokers this year.”
Senior Brendan Kile had a lifetime-best in the 50 free, anchoring the medley relay. Covarrubias had a lifetime-best in the 100 fly and freshman Liam Bruni beat his end-of-season goal time in the 100 free.
Middleton Cardinal Relays
The Wildcats had three relay teams finish in the top three Jan. 15, at the Middleton Invitational.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb finished fifth with 112 points out of six teams. Middleton captured the team title 216-180 over McFarland.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Evan Lederer, Aimon Van Houten, Drapp and Jacob Sanborn finished second with a time of 1 minute, 51.78 seconds, about 3.6 seconds behind Middleton. The same quartet took second in the 200 free relay (1:38.28), 5.2 seconds behind Middleton. The same quartet also placed third in the 100 free relay (46.31).
“For the sophomores I don’t think we truly saw what they could do last year as freshmen because the season was abbreviated,” Wuerger said. “They are bigger and stronger so they can handle the workload a little bit better than last year.”
The Wildcats’ 500 free relay team of Josh Slager, Brady Geier, Quinn Bolger and Hunter Franke took fourth (5:06.21). The same four swimmers finished fourth in the 300 backstroke relay (3:18.92).
Van Houten beat his end-of-season goal time in the 50 free swimming on the 200 free relay, Wuerger said.