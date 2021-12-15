The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swim team set four new pool records in splitting a Big Eight Conference double dual meet with defending state champion Sun Prairie and Janesville Craig on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
A combined six pool records were broken during the meet. Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Max McCartney set two new pool records. McCartney won the 200-yard freestyle in a pool-record time of 1 minute, 48.48 seconds. He also won the 500 free in a pool-record time of 4:59.08.
The Wildcats lost their dual to Sun Prairie 94-76 and VA/MH knocked off Janesville Craig 129.5-40.5.
“Almost every swim was a season-best time,” VA/MH head coach Bill Wuerger said. “They gave everything they had and swam with a lot of spirit and enthusiasm. Defending state champion Sun Prairie was just the better team on Friday night.”
Senior Avery Blas finished first in the 200 individual medley in a pool-record time of 2:02.42. Senior teammate Nathan Rozeboom won the 100 breaststroke in a pool-record time of 59.93.
Luke Bennin finished second in the 50 free (22.32) and second in the 100 back (56.10). Blas added a second-place finish in the 500 free (5:13.46).
Sun Prairie broke pool records in the 100 back and 400 free relay.