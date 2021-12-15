Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 567 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN CALUMET COLUMBIA DANE DODGE DOOR FOND DU LAC FOREST GREEN GREEN LAKE JEFFERSON KEWAUNEE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE ROCK SHAWANO SHEBOYGAN WALWORTH WASHINGTON WAUKESHA WAUPACA WINNEBAGO

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Especially late evening and after midnight. * WHERE...Green, Rock, Lafayette, Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Iowa and Green Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&