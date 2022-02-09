Despite the fact that some of the Verona Area/Mount Horeb swimmers were tired coming into the meet, the Wildcats turned in seven top-six finishes at the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Frank Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.
The Wildcats’ 200-yard medley relay team of seniors Oscar Best, Luke Bennin, Nathan Rozeboom and Max McCartney finished second with a time of 1 minute, 38.31 seconds, 1.7 seconds behind Madison West.
Best took second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.08 seconds. Two other VA/MH swimmers finished in the top 15 in the event. Rozeboom finished 14th (56.41) and sophomore Angus Best placed 15th (57.22).
“I was pretty tired this meet and not feeling the best right now,” Oscar Best said of the fly. “My goal was just to get through it. I’m hoping to feel a little near 100% next week.”
Verona Area/Mount Horeb racked up 267 points to finish fifth in the conference meet. Madison West captured the conference title with 480.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Middleton (451.5). Seven VA/MH swimmers were tapered for conference and the other half are tapering for the WIAA Division 1 Verona sectional on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Verona Aquatic Center. It will mark the first time the program has ever hosted a boys sectional meet.
“Their taper wasn’t set up for them to peak at this meet,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “As a result some of them didn’t finish as high as they were seeded. We came in seeded fifth and we finished about where I thought we would.”
Bennin finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.04) and Rozeboom took fourth (1:00.17). Bennin added a fifth-place finish in the 50 free (22.61).
“The competition in the conference definitely pushed them and forced them to swim faster,” Wuerger said. “They had to be on their A game. Hopefully., we can carry that into the big meets the next couple of weeks.”
McCartney took fourth in the 100 freestyle (48.50) and fourth in the 200 free (1:47.35).
“I swam well, but there is a lot to work on with my underwaters,” McCartney said. “It’s been really good racing Charlie (House) of Madison Memorial and Nick (Chirafisi) of Middleton because they all push me. “For me it wasn’t about time, but more racing the people next to me. This is a preview of what we will see at sectionals.”
McCartney said he’s hoping to see an even bigger drop in time on Feb. 12, in the sectional when he and several other VA/MH swimmers are tapered.
The Wildcats had five of the top 15 in the breaststroke. Junior Alex Gundrum finished ninth (1:02.98) and senior Avery Blas placed 10th (1:03.55) followed by freshman Grayson Neumann in 13th (1:03.79).
“The seven swimmers in the conference taper group all had season-best times in every individual event,” Wuerger said.
In the 200 free relay, Oscar Best teamed with Bennin, Rozeboom and McCartney to take fifth (1:28.93). Best added an eighth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (56.24).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Angus Best, sophomore Landyn Drapp, sophomore Calvin Patton and Liam Updegrove placed eighth (3:26.79).
Four swimmers reached their end of the season goal times — sophomore Charlie Olson in the 100 fly, Gundrum in the 100 breaststroke and Oscar Carabell in the 100 free and in the 400 free relay.
Other top-20 finishes for the Wildcats included freshman Evan Lederer taking 12th in the 500 free (5:12.02) and 14th in the 100 back (58.44). Freshman teammate Hunter Franke placed 17th (5:21.77) in the 500 free. Updegrove took 17th (1:54.40) in the 200 free and 18th in the 100 fly (52.05). Olson took 18th in the 100 back (59.49) and junior Dane Sickler placed 20th in the 100 back (59.55). Sophomore Caleb Rost placed 19th (1:55.17) in the 200 free.
“We'll look for similar results from our sectional taper group at sectionals,” Wuerger said.