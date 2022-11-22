The Verona boys swimming team brings back three state qualifiers from last season’s team that finished seventh at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Sophomore Grayson Neumann (breaststroke, butterfly, IM), senior Liam Updegrove (freestyle) and junior Landyn Drapp (freestyle, butterfly) all three qualified for the state meet last season. Neumann competed in the 100 breaststroke at state, while Updegrove and Drapp swam on the state-qualifying 400 freestyle relay team.
“We have more returning experience and depth in the freestyle events and backstroke,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said.
Other returning letterwinners include senior Oscar Carabell (freestyle, backstroke), sophomore Hunter Franke (freestyle, backstroke), sophomore Evan Lederer (freestyle, backstroke), junior Calvin Patton (freestyle), junior Caleb Rost (freestyle) and junior Aimon Van Hounten (breaststroke).
“Every swimmer and diver has goal times they will work towards achieving by the end of the
season,” Wuerger said. “Hopefully we are competitive at a majority of our meets.”
Sophomores Quinn Bolger (diving), Jacob Sanborn (sprint freestyle, butterfly), Cartsen Zenner (breaststroke) and Brady Geier (breaststroke) could all take next steps this season to earn varsity time, according to Wuerger.
Freshman Walter Billmeyer is expected to contribute as a key newcomer in backstroke.
Verona – who will now compete as a solo school after co-oping with Mount Horeb – finished fifth in the Big Eight Conference and placed fourth at sectionals before taking seventh at state. Wuerger said he expects Middleton to enter as the favorites to win state this year, while Madison West and Madison Memorial will both field strong teams.
Schedule
Fri., Dec. 2
Verona at Sun Prairie East, 5:30 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School
Sat., Dec. 3
Verona at Invitational, 9:30 a.m., Nicolet High School
Fri., Dec. 9
Verona at vs. Beloit, East/La Follette, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Dec. 13
Verona at Sauk Prairie, 6 p.m., Sauk Prairie High School
Fri., Dec. 16
Verona at Madison Memorial, 5:30 p.m., Madison Memorial High School
Sat., Dec. 17
Verona at Invitational, 10 a.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Tues., Dec. 27
Verona at Invitational, 4 p.m., Sauk Prairie High School
Fri., Jan. 6
Verona vs. Craig, Middleton, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Sat., Jan. 7
Verona at Invitational, 1 p.m., Cedarburg High School
Fri., Jan. 13
Verona vs. Janesville Parker, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Sat., Jan. 14
Verona at Invitational, 11 a.m., Middleton High School
Fri., Jan. 20
Verona vs. Sun Prairie West, Madison West, 5:30 p.m., Sun Prairie West High School
Sat., Jan. 28
Verona at Invitational, 1 p.m., Middleton High School
Fri., Feb. 3
Verona at Big Eight Dive Meet, 6 p.m., Middleton High School
Sat., Feb. 4
Verona at Big Eight Meet, 1 p.m., Middleton High School