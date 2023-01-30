The Verona boys swimming team finished eighth place at the 14-team Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Middleton/Cross Plains Community Pool.
Middleton, ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Division 1 state poll, captured the team title, racking up 415.5 points. Stevenson, Illinois, finished second (403) and Madison West, ranked fourth, took third (324). Second-ranked Madison Memorial finished fourth (315).
The Wildcats scored 126 points, four points away from seventh-place Waunakee and 5.5 points away from sixth-place Neenah.
Verona coach Bill Wuerger said the team had 25 individual season-best times, the most of any team in the meet.
Verona freshman Walter Billmeyer finished seventh place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.07 seconds. Billmeyer teamed with senior Liam Updegrove, junior Caleb Rost and sophomore Evan Lederer to take sixth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 25.53 seconds.
Sophomore teammate Grayson Neumann took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.80) and 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:07.60). In the 200 free relay, Neumann teamed with junior Landyn Drapp, Rost and senior Oscar Carabell to finish sixth (1:33.07).
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Billmeyer, Neumann, Drapp and Updegrove placed eighth (1:44.49).
Drapp took 11th in the 100 free (50.55) and placed 16th in the 200 IM (2:13). Updegrove tied for 13th place in the 100 back (59.86).
Billmeyer took 14th in the 200 free (1:52.17) and sophomore Carsten Zenner tied for 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.81). Rost placed 17th (1:54.16). Rost added a 17th-place finish in the 100 free (51.49).
The Wildcats had Brady Geier, Jacob Sanborn and Lederer hit end-of-the season goal times. Geier set his end-of-the season goal time in the 100 free, Sanborn in the 100 back and Lederer in the 100 free and his leg on the 400 free relay.