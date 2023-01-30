Walter Billmeyer

Verona's Walter Billmeyer swims in the 200 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.

The Verona boys swimming team finished eighth place at the 14-team Middleton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Middleton/Cross Plains Community Pool.

Middleton, ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Division 1 state poll, captured the team title, racking up 415.5 points. Stevenson, Illinois, finished second (403) and Madison West, ranked fourth, took third (324). Second-ranked Madison Memorial finished fourth (315).

The Wildcats scored 126 points, four points away from seventh-place Waunakee and 5.5 points away from sixth-place Neenah.

Verona coach Bill Wuerger said the team had 25 individual season-best times, the most of any team in the meet.

Verona freshman Walter Billmeyer finished seventh place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.07 seconds. Billmeyer teamed with senior Liam Updegrove, junior Caleb Rost and sophomore Evan Lederer to take sixth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3 minutes, 25.53 seconds.

Sophomore teammate Grayson Neumann took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.80) and 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:07.60). In the 200 free relay, Neumann teamed with junior Landyn Drapp, Rost and senior Oscar Carabell to finish sixth (1:33.07).

The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Billmeyer, Neumann, Drapp and Updegrove placed eighth (1:44.49).

Drapp took 11th in the 100 free (50.55) and placed 16th in the 200 IM (2:13). Updegrove tied for 13th place in the 100 back (59.86).

Billmeyer took 14th in the 200 free (1:52.17) and sophomore Carsten Zenner tied for 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.81). Rost placed 17th (1:54.16). Rost added a 17th-place finish in the 100 free (51.49).

The Wildcats had Brady Geier, Jacob Sanborn and Lederer hit end-of-the season goal times. Geier set his end-of-the season goal time in the 100 free, Sanborn in the 100 back and Lederer in the 100 free and his leg on the 400 free relay.

