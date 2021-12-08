Senior Oscar Best keeps raising the bar for the Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swimming team.
Best broke his pool record in the 100-yard freestyle in the season-opening dual meet against Beloit Memorial on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
Best swam the 100 in 48.40 seconds to beat his previous pool record. The Wildcats’ eight swimmers in the 200 freestyle relay broke the meet record at the Nicolet sprint meet on Saturday, Dec. 4. Each of the eight swimmers swam 25 meters to break the previous record set by VA/MH in 2018.
The Wildcats won four events and had seven top-two finishes at the Nicolet sprint meet to take second place with 397 points, just behind Big Eight Conference rival Middleton (415).
“As a team, there is still a lot of work to do, but the talent is there to have a strong season,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb 139, Beloit Memorial 30
The Wildcats won all 11 events en route to a Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Beloit Memorial Dec. 3, in Verona.
Senior Max McCartney won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.90 and finished second in the 100 back (58.54). Avery Blas took first in the 200 free (1:53.93) and won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21).
The VA/MH team swept the top three spots in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 individual medley, 500 free, 200 free relay, 100 backstroke and 400 free relay.
Best captured the title in the 100 free followed by freshman Grayson Neumann, who took second (54.98). Sophomore teammate Charlie Olson took third (56.51). Best also won the 100 back (55.31).
Neumann won the 50 free (24.75) in an event where the Wildcats swept the top three spots. Junior teammate Alex Gundrum and sophomore Landyn Drapp tied for second (24.78).
Senior Nathan Rozeboom finished first in the 100 butterfly (54.52) and third in the 100 back (58.82). Senior Luke Bennin won the 500 free (5:21.41).
Wuerger said six of the eight team members that swam the 500 freestyle dropped at least 15 seconds from their time trial times.
“We have a group of boys brand new to competitive swimming who have improved dramatically over the first three weeks of the season,” Wuerger said.
McCartney and Rozeboom teamed with Grundrum and Neumann to win the 200 medley relay (1:43.90).
Drapp teamed with sophomore Caleb Rost, Best and senior Brandon Kile to win the 400 free relay (3:43.22).
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of junior Oscar Carabell, sophomore Angus Best, freshman Quinn Polglaze and sophomore Max Jones won the race with a time of 1:39.73.
Rost took second (1:00.94) and second in the 200 free (2:00.51) and freshman Hunter Franke took third (1:04.16).
Angus Best took second in the 200 IM (2:18.27) and sophomore Calvin Patton took third in the same event (2:19.27).
Freshman Evan Lederer finished second in the 500 free (5:24.69) and placed third in the 200 free (2:01.36). Jones added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.65).
Nicolet
The Wildcats won four events at the Nicolet sprint meet Dec. 4, in Nicolet.
The winning and meet-record setting 200 free relay team featuring Bennin, Jones, Rozeboom, Drapp, Oscar Best, Blas, McCartney and Patton took the top spot with a time of 1:26.21.
The eight competitors that each swam 50-meters to win the 400 medley relay were Bennin, Blas, Rozeboom, Neumann, Oscar Best, Angus Best, Jones and McCartney with a time of 3:20.56.
In the 50 breaststroke, VA/MH displayed its depth by placing five in the top eight. Benin won the 50 breaststroke (27.45) and Rozeboom took second (27.56). Jones finished fourth (29.01), Neumann placed seventh (29.96) and Gundrum was eighth (29.97).
“We dominated the 50 breaststroke,” Wuerger said.
Oscar Best also captured the title in the 50 butterfly (23.44).
McCartney took second in the 200 free (1:48.79) and second in the 100 free (48.13), 0.07 of a second behind Middleton’s Jack Madoch. Rozeboom finished second in the 100 IM (55.50) and Blas took third (56.54).
The Wildcats also had three finishes in the top eight of the 200 free. Patton finished third in the 200 free (1:56.89) and Liam Updegrove placed fifth in the 200 free (1:58.37) and sixth in the 100 free (52.81).
Benin added a third-place finish in the 50 free (22.26) and Blas placed third in the 200 IM (2:05.54).
“Liam Updegrove and Calvin Patton both impressed with their times in both the 200 and 100 freestyle,” Wuerger said.