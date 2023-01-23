Sophomore Grayson Neumann and freshman Walter Billmeyer both captured first-place finishes to lead the Verona boys swimming team to a Big Eight split against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, in Sun Prairie.
Jacob Sanborn
Verona's Jacob Sanborn swims in the 100 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Verona's Jacob Sanborn swims in the 100 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Landyn Drapp
Verona's Landyn Drapp swims in the 100 butterfly during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Liam Updegrove
Verona's Liam Updegrove swims in the 100 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Evan Lederer
Verona's Evan Lederer swims in the 200 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Walter Billmeyer
Verona's Walter Billmeyer swims in the 200 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Walter Billmeyer
Verona's Walter Billmeyer swims in the 200 freestyle during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Grayson Neumann
Verona's Grayson Neumann swims in the 200 IM during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Grayson Neumann
Verona's Grayson Neumann swims in the 200 IM during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Carsten Zenner
Verona's Carsten Zenner swims in the 200 medley relay during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Grayson Neumann
Verona's Grayson Neumann swims in the 200 medley relay during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona Boys Swimming
The Verona boys swimming team reacts to a photo finish during the Wildcats' double dual against Sun Prairie West and Madison West on Friday, Jan. 20, at Sun Prairie West High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona topped Sun Prairie West 114-56, but fell to Madison West – ranked No. 2 in Division 1 – 112-58. With the split, Verona ends its conference dual meet season with a 6-3 record, good for fourth place.
“The boys swam well, 29 individual season-best times, including all six of our 500 freestylers,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said. “Most of the team has now started the taper process. We hope to see times continue to drop over the last weeks of the season.”
Neumann won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.77 seconds. The next closest time was from Madison West’s Aidan Olson, who clocked in at 2:10.63. Neumann took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.36.
Billmeyer nearly went sub-five in the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:00.62 to take first. Billmeyer added a runner-up finish in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.93.
In the final event of the night, Verona’s 400 free relay team of junior Landyn Drapp, senior Liam Updegrove, Billmeyer and junior Caleb Rost teamed up for a runner-up finish with a time of 3:22.96.
Third-place individual finishes for the Wildcats included sophomore Carsten Zenner (200 IM, 2:13.69), Drapp (50 free, 22.79 and 100 fly 57.39) and sophomore Evan Lederer (500 free, 5:11.31).
The Wildcats have one more invitational scheduled (Jan. 28) before the Big Eight Conference meet – which is set for Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at Middleton High School. Sectionals will take place a week later on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Verona.